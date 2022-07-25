After dominating the last eight championships for Mercedes, the 2022 season was a real cold shower. The regulatory revolution, with the transition to ground-effect single-seaters, caught the technical department of the Star off guard.

Brackley’s engineers have staked everything on a W13 characterized by an extreme aerodynamic concept that has not brought the hoped-for results. If at the beginning of the year porpoising was the main enemy of the latest born in Mercedes, with the passing of the races it was bottoing that put Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in difficulty.

Although the car is not at the level of Red Bull and Ferrari, the British duo have always managed to maximize the result. Russell amazed everyone by showing a consistency that has always seen him finish in the top 5 with the exception of the unfortunate British GP, while Hamilton, after a painful start, seems to have benefited from the latest updates installed on the W13 right from the Silverstone race. .

Thanks to the performance of the two standard-bearers of the Star, Mercedes currently occupies the third position in the Constructors at 44 points behind Ferrari and Toto Wolff wanted to give due credit to Hamilton and Russell at the end of a French GP that for the first time in season saw Mercedes go to the podium with both drivers.

“Our drivers very rarely make mistakes. They squeeze the most out of the car, they are smart, they never give up and reliability has been a strong point so far. We are doing a solid job, we just have to figure out how to get more performance in qualifying and in stages. initials of the race “.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, second place, crosses the finish line Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Wolff then wanted to focus attention on the new role in which Lewis Hamilton had to play. The seven-time world champion, struggling with a car not able to compete for the title, became the motivator of the team, urging the men and women of Brackley to never give up.

“I think Lewis’s situation is very different. When you are fighting for a title you need to focus 100% to fight the others, while at the moment he is fighting the car. He is trying to motivate and energize the team in the factory. It is. positive even on days when we are not doing well, like on Saturdays. His attitude is fantastic “.

“We have a seven-time world champion and a great emerging youngster who work together in such a positive way, they challenge each other in briefings, they try to understand what makes the car go faster, they are able to do different set ups to test the cars. novelty and it’s really nice to see “.

The Mercedes team principal then spoke of the nervousness shown by Russell during the duel with Perez in the closing stages of the French GP. Wolff had to intervene over the radio to appease the hot spirits of English talent, and the boss’s suggestions took effect.

“It seemed to me that he was too angry about the situation. I thought he had to face the problem and focus on beating Perez on the track and in the end he was just smart. Of course, there was confusion with the virtual safety car but he did it. “