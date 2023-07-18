Since the Red Bull Powertrain project was launched, over 120 people have moved from Mercedes to the Milton Keynes-based team, including some key engineers who currently lead the development of the 2026 Power Unit in collaboration with technical partner Ford.

Similarly, Audi has also hired staff to work in its plant in Germany, which is currently undergoing renovations to complete those accessory elements, such as the simulator, which will help in the development of the Power Unit.

However, according to team principal Toto Wolff, Mercedes has not suffered from the loss of so many engineers. “I think it’s a very ambitious project like Red Bull Powertrains, a very bold project,” explained Wolff when asked about the personnel transfers by Motorsport.com.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: FIA Pool

“HPP has 1,000 employees and has lost some to Red Bull, just as it has lost some to Ferrari and Renault. But the opposite has also happened.”

“We don’t brag about the people who have joined us from Red Bull. I won’t name any names. We have a constant influx of people from Red Bull as well as other teams. So this happens all the time. To the people who have hired we wish the better Some of them were at the limit in our organization and ended up there [in Red Bull] in a leadership position, but that’s okay. They have been given a second lifeline.”

Hywel Thomas, HPP’s chief executive, also downplayed the impact of sailings to Milton Keynes: “I think it’s been a big change for us to have a competitor 40 miles away. It’s been from the early 2000s when Cosworth was at Northampton, that we didn’t have two manufacturers so close”, explained the British engineer, underlining the closeness between Mercedes and Red Bull.

Red Bull Racing RB19, engine detail

“They’ve definitely hired a number of people. And some of them have come to us. There’s no secret, and there’s no problem: people are moving their careers and want to be involved in different projects. We have We’ve found a lot of good people who have joined us to replace those who have left, we’ve found a lot of really strong people who have been promoted within the company.”

Thomas revealed that HPP has stepped up its hiring program: “This has changed direction on some things we were doing in terms of hiring. But we have always had a strong pipeline of graduates, young and enthusiastic engineers coming into the company and we’ve just accelerated that path a little bit.”