Even though the engines are turned off after Abu Dhabi and the cars have already returned to the factory, in reality the world of Formula 1 never stops. The last few days have been characterized by the controversy over the Wolff case, after the FIA ​​released a note on Tuesday indicating that its compliance department was investigating a possible exchange of confidential information between a Formula 1 Team Principal with a member of Formula One Management.

After forty-eight hours of fire, including reactions from the Wolffs, F1 and rival teams, who withdrew from the matter, claiming that they had not pushed the FIA ​​to open the investigation and instead showed their maximum support for the F1 manager Academy, it was the governing body itself that took a step back, specifying that it had concluded the investigation.

However, it is clear that the matter would not have ended with that second statement from the Federation. Both Wolff spouses expressed their regret for how the matter was handled, also adding that they were evaluating possible legal action.

Speaking at a press conference at the awards ceremony in Baku, where Hamilton will receive a trophy for third place in the standings this season, the Englishman defended the Wolffs by criticizing the FIA’s behaviour.

“It’s been a tough week. I think it’s been a really disappointing week to see that the governing body of our sport has tried to question the integrity of one of the most incredible female leaders we’ve ever had in our sport, Susie Wolf, without asking any questions, without any proof, and then just saying ‘I’m sorry’ at the end,” explained the seven-time world champion.

“This is unacceptable. We have a lot of amazing people within the sport who are doing amazing work. There is a constant fight to improve diversity and inclusion within the industry. But it seems like there are some individuals in the leadership of the FIA ​​who, every time we try to take a step forward, try to take us back. And this has to change.”

Hamilton stressed that sport as a whole must address the issue of diversity: “I think this is a global sport. And we have the incredible opportunity and natural responsibility to be leaders of change.”

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, during the group photo of the Mercedes-AMG team

“And as we travel to every country in the world, we have a responsibility to make sure we push in the right direction. So I want to recognize that there are a lot of people who are doing great work. But we need to make changes to make sure we push everyone in the right direction “.

Clearly, on the sidelines of the events of the last few days, Hamilton also took advantage of the situation to praise Toto Wolff, with whom he has now had a relationship of trust for over ten years, i.e. from the first moment the Englishman landed at Mercedes.

“Toto is an amazing leader, obviously I’ve known him for a long time. We joined the team at the same time. It’s been an interesting journey for both of us, where we’ve grown with the team, seen his vision grow and progress within the team. team structure. He hasn’t lost a gram of his competitiveness, he’s extremely competitive.”

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images Jerome d’Ambrosio, Mercedes-AMG, Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

“You can see him on TV even when he’s sitting at his little desk in the garage and trying to find a balance between work life and family life, I think he’s done a great job. But I think he continues to encourage everyone. Even yesterday we spoke with the team. He’s a very, very approachable leader and I think people can relate to him and his emotions and his compassion, or his grit,” Hamilton added.

“He’s very understanding. And I think it hasn’t been easy for anyone on the team when you work towards something, but it doesn’t go the way you want it to. I think there have been a lot of lessons and I’ve been very proud to see the progress he’s made as an individual and as a human being.”