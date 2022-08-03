A swallow does not make spring. Mercedes also thinks so, which in Budapest, home to the Hungarian Grand Prix, achieved a nice double podium after a disappointing first part of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

George Russell took pole at the Hungaroring with a great lap in Q3 on Saturday and held up to Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari in the first stint. Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, was the author of a good comeback that brought him from seventh place to the second final, after a series of overtaking that culminated in that against his teammate.

W13 a clear improvement compared to the latest releases, but there are those who preach calm. This is Toto Wolff. The Mercedes team principal analyzed the race thoroughly and realized that he could not fully consider Hungary’s result as solely the result of improvements to the cars after the recent updates.

That the Silver Arrows are more performing than in the past is true, but this assumption was accompanied by macroscopic errors of the opponents. In particular, those of Ferrari, which did not understand the ineffectiveness of the Hard tires in a weekend where the harder compounds had already shown evident signs of inconsistency since Friday.

“I think we have to be careful that it is not specific to Budapest that we were able to find the perfect window of tire and car use,” said Wolff after the Hungarian Grand Prix. “Also because the other teams, in particular Ferrari, complained that the tires weren’t in place. So, in my personal opinion, we are still not up to the top.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, collides with George Russell, Mercedes W13 Photo by: FIA Pool

“In the race we saw that Leclerc with the right tire (in Hungary the Mediums, ed) is still a dominant force. But at least we were in the same race. And George, a fantastic weekend for him with a pole position and today with the strategy he did his best and with Lewis, I think without our mistake with the DRS yesterday, I think he would have raced with Max for the win. But in this sport it doesn’t matter, that wasn’t the fact. I’m just sorry we weren’t in able to be in that position “.

At the end of the Budapest race Hamilton said that thanks to the recent progress made on the W13s, the team will now be able to fight to compete with Ferrari. Wolff, on the other hand, curbs the easy enthusiasm and points out how the two rival teams can still count on an important performance advantage.

“As I said before, I don’t want to say that now we have suddenly entered the game and can win the races, because I don’t think so. I think we did a good job in Budapest on Saturday and today we are reaping the results. But I don’t think that we are. we are still close enough to Ferrari and Red Bull to fight with them, but there is a lot to learn and it is also important to make mistakes. “