The German manufacturer has faced a difficult 2022 season and, despite having secured a pole position this year, is in danger of not winning a race for the first time since 2011.

But her consistency, coupled with recent improvements, put her in a position to overtake Ferrari for second place in the team fight, behind Red Bull. Currently, Mercedes is in third place in the overall standings, 40 points behind rivals from Maranello.

Although second place would be a good end result for a year that started with such difficulties, Wolff said he would rather end the season with a win than climb a position in the constructors’ championship.

“Victory would be proof that our car is back in the fight for victories,” he said when asked why he felt that way. “The second position could also come because it is the others who have misfired and you are just scoring more points than them”.

Lewis Hamilton took another second place behind Max Verstappen as Red Bull scored a ninth consecutive victory in Mexico. See also Bonucci, Cagliari goal. Challenge Kean-Bernardeschi for a jersey Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Although Wolff would obviously like to overtake Ferrari in the Constructors’ classification, he says the best judge of the team’s progress is the way the car performs on the track.

“It would certainly be a consolation, because Ferrari had the fastest car at the start of the season,” he said of second place. “It would be nice to get ahead of them, but it’s not our priority. The main priority is to understand the car and have a fast car on the track.”

Mercedes had two of its best chances of the year to take victory in recent US and Mexican Grands Prix, but strategic tire choices undermined its chances on both occasions.

However, considering the extent of the problems the team faced early in the season, Wolff is pleased with the progress made, even if there is a hint of disappointment over the missed opportunities in Austin and Mexico.

“The thing is, we like to compete and the moment we get to see something in front of us, we just want to catch it,” he said.

“Therefore, there is always a sense of frustration. But we have come a long way and here we are. We are in the running for a win, for both cars on the podium, and the Ferraris are behind us. So you need to stay humble and remember. the results achieved, while continuing to aim for the stars “.

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Mercedes believes they have a good understanding of what went wrong with the W13 this year and what needs to be changed for 2023, when it looks ready to change the concept of its car.

However, Wolff says that one cannot be pleased that the planned changes will ensure Mercedes return to the top of the standings.

“I’m never confident,” he said. “I always see the glass half empty. So there’s nothing really positive. I’ve just seen nine straight Red Bull wins, so there’s no reason to be overwhelmed by second and fourth place. We have a long way to go. to retrieve”.

“We have winter. I think we are doing a good development job on the car. Some of the things we are discovering may be bigger steps than adding more downforce. But we are giving everything we have and more for return to fight for the championship “.