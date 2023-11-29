F1 | Wolff applauds Leclerc: “With Russell he was a true sportsman”

Giving everything, but with a sense of sport. Charles Leclerc tried in (almost) every way to give Ferrari second place in the Constructors’ World Championship at Yas Marina, but the result was not what he had planned.

Arriving in the final part of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in second place, with George Russell behind him, the Monegasque from Ferrari tried to take advantage of the comeback – but penalized with 6″ – Sergio Perez to break away from his rival and take Ferrari to the final goal of 2023.

In the last 2 laps Leclerc granted the DRS to Perez and let him pass, with the precise intention of making him gain the 5 seconds necessary to put him between himself and Russell. This, however, was not enough. Charles could have also tried to slow down in the final sectors to hinder his rival, but he preferred not to.

This, according to Toto Wolff, was appreciated and considered a very sporting gesture by the Mercedes team principal. The Austrian manager wanted to underline how Leclerc did not resort to low-class expedients to achieve his goal, thus doing honor to himself and to the sport.

“We arrived a little behind in Yas Marina, given the performance of the Ferraris in the last few races. We saw Leclerc and Russell battle and I think George’s driving was impeccable, he was very good at managing the gaps at the end.”

“The fight with Ferrari is a formidable thing for these two great brands, a team we respect a lot, and Charles drove like a true sportsman in the final laps.”

“For a certain period of time, during the race, we hadn’t taken Perez into consideration. We just focused on ourselves and said: ‘Let’s try to have the fastest race possible with George’. Then we realized that we should have been less than 5 seconds behind Sergio. But Leclerc was so far ahead that we didn’t believe he could manage these gaps to keep us behind.”

“In the end Leclerc could have slowed down in the last sector, but he didn’t. I think this shows the character of a driver.”

For his part, at the end of the race Leclerc explained to Motorsport.com the idea born to try to help Sergio Perez to have more than 5″ of advantage over Russell and, consequently, detach his Mercedes rival by that much which would then be enough to give Ferrari second place in the Constructors’ World Championship.

“In reality, I had already decided quite a few laps before, as soon as they told me about the 5-second penalty given to Sergio. Then I constantly asked about the gap between George and Checo and, later, when Perez passed Russell. I knew that Checo would come behind me and that his best chance was to take the DRS behind me and try to get as far away from George as possible.”

