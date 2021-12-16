Although Mercedes has decided to renounce the appeal against the management of the safety car that affected the outcome of the drivers’ championship in Abu Dhabi, the German carmaker is deeply disappointed with how the season has ended.

In addition to not sending its F1 and Formula E championship winning single-seaters to Paris for pre-Gala photographs, Mercedes has decided to desert the Federation awards ceremony, so neither Lewis Hamilton nor Toto Wolff will attend the gala in program tonight in Paris.

Technical director James Allison was assigned to collect the Constructors’ championship trophy.

“We won’t both be there,” explained Wolff, when asked if he or Hamilton were going to Paris for the season-ending event – I won’t be there for my loyalty to Lewis and my personal integrity. But the team will be well represented by James Alison, who will collect the trophy on behalf of all the people from Brackley and Brixworth who are expected to celebrate our eighth consecutive World Cup. It is right that this world championship should be celebrated, because it is a fantastic result that we are very proud of. “

Wolff admitted that it was difficult to balance Mercedes’ joy for the Constructors’ World Championship as opposed to disappointment and anger at how the Star was deprived of the drivers’ title …

“In a certain sense, I’m trying to compartmentalize the anger for the outcome of the F1 drivers’ championship and, on the other hand, the pride and joy for having achieved something new that should be celebrated”.

Hamilton’s absence from the FIA ​​Gala is a violation of the F1 sporting regulations, which makes it mandatory for the top three in the championship to participate in article 6.6.

It is unclear whether or not the FIA ​​intends to sanction Lewis for not attending the event.