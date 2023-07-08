A decision on whether or not to invite another team to join the grid is expected shortly, with the Andretti/Cadillac project being the most high-profile of those that have applied.

Existing teams have always voiced their opposition to a new team taking part of the championship revenue, indicating that a new entrant must bring something positive to Formula 1.

Despite the addition of the Cadillac name, Andretti is still considered by teams to fall short, with Ferrari’s Fred Vasseur noting that Formula 1 doesn’t need another American team and Red Bull’s Christian Horner dismissing the Cadillac’s involvement as a branding exercise.

“We don’t have any visibility into where the requests are coming from and what the proposals are,” Wolff said.

“I think all the interested parties, and I think above all the FIA ​​and the FOM who will decide on this new entry, will evaluate if the proposal is augmentative for F1, what it brings us in terms of marketing and interest. And if they want to think about introducing it “.

“Our position was very clear: they should buy a team. There are many consequences when you look at the qualifying sessions. Already now it feels like we are on a go-kart track, we stumble over each other. There is a security problem”.

“We don’t have the logistics to bring in an 11th team. Here at Silverstone we can accommodate the people of Hollywood, but that’s not possible at other circuits.”

“And then people like Audi and now a venture capital fund (Alpine’s) bought F1 teams for much higher valuations.”

“All of this is a picture that the FIA ​​and FOM need to evaluate. And as I said before, if one team can contribute to the positive development of F1, and in a way that other teams have done over many years, they have suffered over many years, yes, we have to watch it”.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, the rest of the field at the start Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Wolff compared the situation in F1 to that of other sports, suggesting that new teams can’t simply decide to enter.

He noted that: “There is no mature sports league in the world, whether it’s a national soccer league, or the Champions League, the NBA, the NFL, the NHL, where such a situation is possible, where you can say ‘I’m building the team and I’m signing up, thank you so much for including me in the prize pool'”.

“You have to qualify, you have to work your way up, you have to demonstrate the commitment we have made to the championship over the years”.

“To repeat what I said, if it can increase the value of the championship, then we have to take it into consideration. So far, what we have seen has not convinced the teams.”

“But we haven’t yet seen the questions and requests presented to the FIA ​​and to Stefano (Domenicali), and they will be the ones to judge whether or not this is good for F1.”

“But in any case, from a team owner’s point of view, there is no league that increases enrollments, because that dilutes the entire league.”

Wolff admitted that leagues like the NHL allowed new teams in, but suggested the current owners agreed as there was an overall benefit to all parties involved.

“The NHL has added teams, and I’m very aware of that, because all interested parties have agreed to do so.”

“We’ve done this in the past, when F1 was on the verge of losing teams to bankruptcy, we increased the number of teams and nobody complained.”

“On the contrary, we felt we had to make sure we had 10 teams on the grid and we didn’t lose any of them. So those two factors are very different between the NHL and the current situation.”

“I’m still convinced that this is a league of franchises. And when someone arrives, it should be like in the NFL, where I say what brings the new team to the party, and this, I repeat, is up to the FIA ​​and FOM to decide. We can comment from the sidelines”.

“And obviously our point of view is clear, because we would like to have just one team that brings something to the cake – an 11th team that brings more than it costs to the other teams. More show, more strong riders.”