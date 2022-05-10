While the duel between Red Bull and Ferrari flared further at the Miami Grand Prix, Mercedes continued to work to obtain data and understand what are the problems that prevent the W13 from unleashing the potential that the team saw during the simulations. winter.

Mercedes continues to fight to reduce porpoising, an effect that affects the W13 not only in the straights, but also in the medium-fast corners. Over the last few outings, especially in Miami, the team has tried solutions to overcome this problem, but now a key race for the present and future of the team headed by Toto Wolff is approaching.

The Spanish Grand Prix, which again this year will be held in Montmelò in Barcelona, ​​will probably be the watershed of the W13 project. Mercedes still believes in the “zero belly” project which began on the first day of pre-season tests in Sakhir, Bahrain, but the time for evaluations and solutions cannot be infinite.

“Basically I wouldn’t reject anything, but we have to give our engineers the benefit of the doubt,” Toto Wolff told Motorsport.com. “The guys in the factory have produced great racing cars over the past few years and we believe the road taken with the W13 is the way to go. Barcelona will certainly be a track where we will be able to correlate the data more closely because we have already driven there at February. We will be able to collect more data. “

“It also annoys me to say the same things, which is to collect data and do experiments, but it is physics, not mystical things. So you have to analyze the data thoroughly.” (Below is the comparison between the bellies adopted in the Barcelona tests, on the left, and the current “zero size” ones on the right).

The choice of having extreme, very small bellies, led the Brackley engineers to design a more exposed bottom and the car much more sensitive to porpoising than competing cars which, instead, have completely different, not to say opposite, design choices.

“If you take a walk on the grid you can see that the edges of our floor are much more exposed than those of the other cars. And this, in one way or another, can accentuate the possible instability,” continued Wolff.

“I think this is where our design differs from other cars. Clearly the car we tested in Barcelona is much slower on paper, but we need to find out how we can make the current car work predictably for the drivers. “.

Barcelona, ​​the sixth race of the current season, could be the watershed for the W13 project as we have known it so far. The key weekend to understand if the “zero belly” project can continue in the future or if, instead, different solutions will be chosen by accepting that they have built an extreme machine, even too much, which probably works in a window so narrow as to be almost impossible to find.

“We are committed to working on the current concept and we have to still be. If you don’t believe it, if you think there is a 50% chance that it is wrong, then you have to change now. We are faithful to the current concept. We are not looking at other teams for see if there are things we like best. We think our ideas are good. “

“But we have to understand. We have to do it before making the decision to move on to another concept. We have to understand where we went wrong, we have to understand what is the good and the bad part of our project. This is the question that only we will have to answer.” .

“We will answer this question after Barcelona, ​​because this is the real and only track where we can do data correlation. Then we will look in the mirror and ask ourselves: ‘Are we wrong or not?'” Concluded Wolff.