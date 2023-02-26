It is by no means a new face in the world of Formula 1. Gian Luca Falleti is a very creative character who has been able to propose some very innovative technical solutions in the Circus: with Polysil in 2013 he introduced the silicon film formed by nanotechnologies useful for maintaining the circle heat.

Thanks to the “liquid glass” painted on the inside of the wheel, the heat generated by the brakes was not dispersed, but transferred through the rim to the tyre. And thanks to greater thermal transmittance, i.e. the ability not to see the heat flow vary over time, it was possible to control tire temperatures.

The Casalgrande company has made important investments in the field of chemistry and, above all, in nanotechnologies, so much so that it now has a catalog of products derived from Polysil, which could have a very strong impact on F1, after they have been tested in aeronautical fields and aerospace.

Nanoprom Chemicals Srl then developed the nanotechnological substances thanks to which it is possible to paint an entire F1 bodywork with a product weighing just 400 grams, removing over 1 kg from the standard value.

And the presence of Gian Luca Falleti in the Haas box at the tests in Bahrain suggests that the VF-23 may have received the Nanoprom “cure” in terms of weight savings. In reality, the volcanic manager from Sassuolo was in Sakhir to launch the latest invention with a technology derived from F1: we are talking about a 100% carbon jacket.

What is it about? Of an extraordinary piece of clothing worn by the creator himself who changes color shades through the coating having the ability to reflect infrared rays.

“Thanks to our liquid glass patent – ​​explains Falleti -, we have managed to develop completely new applications for carbon fibre”.

But why would we need a carbon fiber jacket? “The advantages are many: it’s very light (it weighs less than 500 grams even with the inner lining), it’s anti-heat so it can be worn without problems even in the height of summer and it’s waterproof so it doesn’t get wet with water and doesn’t it doesn’t even stain with oil”.

How did you manage to make carbon wearable, bearing in mind that the fibers normally cause discomfort when in contact with the skin?

“Thanks to the use of liquid glass, our 2010 patent, which has allowed us to further expand the applications of carbon”.

“It is not our intention to enter the clothing sector, so we will not produce jackets or other garments. However, we will be able to make our know-how available: the idea for the jacket was born from research in the automotive sector. We have studied solutions to arrive at full carbon car interiors with all the advantages I described above”.

Who cares about your jacket?

“We are receiving requests for information from some manufacturers: those who produce dream cars in carbon may also want to offer their customers a special line of clothing…”.