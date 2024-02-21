Read all about the ins and outs of the F1 winter test 2024 here!

Well, the Formula 1 Season 2024 will really start today. After a lot of foreplay, introductions, stabbings, rumors and investigations against Christian Horner, the gentlemen drivers will finally make the first meters today.

The pre-season test is a very important one. During these sessions, the teams can finally put the cars they have developed through their paces. Nowadays the test simulations are better than ever, but nothing beats a few days of driving countless laps on the asphalt. That will finally happen these days!

F1 winter test 2024

In this article we delve into the subject. What will happen, what you should pay attention to and of course where you can follow it.

Agenda F1 winter test 2024

Before we go through all the ins and outs with you, we have the agenda of the F1 winter test 2024 for you:

Wednesday February 21

08:00 – 12:00 | First session

Lunch break

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM | Second session

Thursday February 22

08:00 – 12:00 | First session

Lunch break

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM | Second session

Friday February 23

08:00 – 12:00 | First session

Lunch break

1:00 PM – 5:30 PM | Second session

Where will the 2024 F1 winter test be held?

Previously it was always in Spain, now it is in Bahrain. There are several reasons for this. First, Bahrain pays FOM to handle the testing here. But there is also a logistical reason behind it. Because the first Grand Prix of 2024 is, er, the Bahrain GP. Bahrain paid FOM a lot of money to be the season opener. That money appears to be a recurring theme this season.

By the way, Bahrain has more advantages. The facilities for the teams are excellent and it is very spacious. The number of snoopers is also not too bad (there is not much tourism). Finally, the weather conditions are pleasant and a good harbinger for the season. People mainly drive in the summer under warm conditions and Spain around this period can sometimes be a bit cold. So that's why Bahrain: money and everything else is fine too.

The circuit: Bahrain International Circuit

Another advantage of Bahrain over Barcelona-Catelunya is that it is a faster track. In terms of design, they are somewhat similar, but Bahrain is much wider and faster. The circuit is no longer a new track: the first GP was held here 20 years ago.

There is a good combination of slow corners, very fast corners and two long straights. This is useful for the teams, who can view and test more facets of the car. The circuit is 5.412 km long and the route is clockwise.

Weather forecast F1 Winter Test 2024

One of the reasons to drive in Bahrain is the pleasant weather. It is now quite cold on most European courses, so it is more pleasant to spend time in the sandbox. But what exactly will it be?

Wednesday February 21

Bahrain is such an environment where it hardly cools down at night. So it's 19 degrees all night, nice and humid. It just barely gets warmer during the day. The temperature rises to 23 degrees around the lunch break and then drops to 20 degrees. There is 0% chance of rain (gee). The wind is a factor. It comes from one direction (north north west) but can be up to 27 km/h at the end of the day. Bahrain is a fairly open track in the middle of nowhereso that wind is going to play a role.

Thursday February 22

Once again a lukewarm night with 19 degrees and a maximum temperature of 22 degrees in the afternoon. Of course there is no precipitation now either. Even more important to take into account than yesterday is the wind. The wind is now blowing quite hard again, from 21 km/h to 29 km/h. The wind direction does change slightly. In the morning it comes from the northwest, but turns north.

Friday February 23

They can drive the fastest on Fridays. Once again it is a maximum of 23 degrees after a lukewarm night. And yes, no precipitation here either. Then the wind. It still comes from a northerly direction, but will be considerably less loud.

What's going on during the F1 winter tests?

Well, a lot and nothing at all. The most important thing does not directly have anything to do with racing and that concerns Christian Horner. He is under fire for alleged allegations of inappropriate behavior. It is a bit strange that the FOM, FIA and Red Bull Racing are very concerned about this, while De Telegraaf and F1 Insider have made very serious allegations. That doesn't really match.

In principle, Horner's text messages have nothing to do with racing, but he is the longest-serving team boss and also happens to be the most successful at the moment. The hegemony of Red Bull, Verstappen and Horner is appreciated by us Dutch, but less so elsewhere.

If Horner shows up at the tests tomorrow and just does his job, that will be a very special situation. You can bet that the British press will come down hard on it. The British press and Red Bull do not always like each other and that can only get worse now.

What conclusion can you draw from the times?

Everything and nothing at the same time. This has to do with the fact that everyone follows their own program. Most drivers and team bosses will repeat this endlessly. It is not a qualification where one MUST drive at the cutting edge. But the drivers don't go there just to drive 5-10 seconds too slowly. That doesn't help them get the data about the car either.

An important indicator is the number of rounds. In principle, teams want to drive the cars as much as possible in order to collect as much information as possible about their car. Subsequently, the teams that are regularly at the front are also one of the faster teams at the start of this season. In some cases, teams want to perform stunts for an afternoon by recording some top times with little fuel. Always useful if you still need to convince a sponsor. However, that doesn't always happen every day.

Another indicator of speed is the decline in pace in the long runs. In terms of pure speed, there was sometimes not much difference between Red Bull, McLaren F1 Team, Scuderia Ferrari and Mercedes GP. But in the races the difference was a lot bigger, the Red Bulls managed to maintain their speed better. So that is a more important factor for next season than the one fast lap. You can see the first signs during the 2024 F1 winter test.

Where can I follow the F1 winter test 2023?

Good times are also dawning for the broadcasters. Everyone wants to watch Formula 1 again. Expectations are high, because it is significantly more expensive than last year.

ViaPlay

At ViaPlay, all days are broadcast in their entirety. You can simply tune into Viaplay on your television or other device and follow everything. The broadcast starts at 07:55 and continues until 17:10. Of course they also have a lunch break at ViaPlay. ViaPlay costs 15.99 per month and in addition to F1 you get F1TV. Plus a lot of films, sports and darts. From May 22, ViaPlay will become even more expensive: 17.99 euros.

The morning sessions will be provided with commentary by Nelson Valkenburg and Melroy Heemskerk. The two have covered the 24 Hours of Le Mans together often enough and are very good at filling such a session with information.

Allard Kalff and Jeroen Bleekemolen are allowed to comment on the afternoon sessions, except for Thursday afternoon. Then they will secretly exchange Jeroen Bleekemolen with his brother Sebastian Bleekemolen.

F1TV

Nowadays it is a bit confusing, because if you have Viaplay, you can also use F1TV. That's handy! If you ONLY buy F1TV, you now spend 11.90 per month. It is no longer possible to take out an annual subscription.

Grand Prix Radio

Every day you can also hear everything about the 2024 winter test at Grand Prix Radio. There you will receive a summary of what happened twice every hour from 3:00 PM. Naturally, all peripheral matters will also be dealt with. None other than Olav Mol does the reporting, while Jack Plooij is present on site to get all the latest news.

F1 Reddit

A handy way to stay informed if you cannot constantly look at a screen or turn on the radio. There are of course also a number of F1 sites with live blogs, but in general F1 Reddit is by far the fastest.

