The potential last race at Le Castellet directs the 2022 World Cup in a very specific direction, without however definitively sanctioning the conclusion of the world championship fight. In stark contrast to the order of arrival, the French Grand Prix certifies Ferrari’s technical superiority in purely performance terms, both on the flying lap and in the race, already anticipated in Austria and further strengthened by the latest updates on the F1-75. On the other hand, Red Bull is globally confirmed more concrete in the car-team-drivers package, finalizing every opportunity and thus building the advantage currently held in both world rankings. A picture that sums up the fight at the top in the first half of 2022.

The opening stint of the race at Paul Ricard saw a Charles Leclerc in management on Max Verstappen, with the world champion benefiting from the slipstream of the F1-75 to stay hooked to a Red that otherwise could have stretched. The time table denotes an interesting driving approach by the Monegasque, most likely launched together with the technicians from Maranello. In fact, Leclerc methodically alternated slower laps with faster ones, with differences of even three or four tenths between one lap and the next, thus managing to contain the overheating of the tires and with it their degradation. Verstappen, on the other hand, expressed a more constant pace, but after losing the lead of Ferrari he began to accumulate three tenths per lap, thus suggesting that the RB18 was not as good as the F1-75 in tire management at least on the medium compound. The performance superiority of Ferrari was further underlined by the comeback of Carlos Sainz and in particular by the pace held against Perez’s Red Bull despite the lower longevity of the Spaniard’s medium tires. The podium vanished due to the stop made at the end, which Mattia Binotto defined as necessary in order not to compromise the structural integrity of the tires and run into a double retreat.

Regarding Charles’s mistake, this came two laps after his rival’s pit stop, but contrary to what one might think it was not due to a particularly hard lap in anticipation of an immediate stop. In fact, Mattia Binotto explained how Ferrari was trying to extend its stint, since the position on Max was already at risk, and therefore how the horse’s bishop was not pushing any more than the pace held up to that moment. However, Leclerc’s departure from the track draws a subtle parallel with Sebastian Vettel’s famous cover-up at Hockenheim in 2018. Both episodes remind the observer of how much, even in modern Formula 1, the drivers do not just drive the cars and realize a result already written by the technical power relations between the single-seaters, but how constantly they are balanced on the thin edge of the grip limit and the error is always around the corner. This is not an alibi for Charles, who still denotes a greater propensity for error than Max, how much the ascertainment of the never disappeared driving challenges typical of Formula 1probably less physical over time, but no easier.

So Max Verstappen and Red Bull triumph, seeing both titles that have already been targeted for some time. The Dutch champion continues to drive at levels that are close to perfection, while for Milton Keynes’s team there is still room for improvement, despite the double first position in the world championship. For the second consecutive race the Max / RB18 duo was in fact slower over the long distance than the counterpart Leclerc / F1-75, while Sergio Perez in France was even outclassed in pace by Hamilton and Russell’s Mercedes, despite considering the controversial recovery after the Virtual Safety Car. Although these flaws do not seem to give rise to particular concerns in the immediate future, in the long run they could instead create some headaches too many, without neglecting that the 2022 World Cup is addressed but not already assigned.

Furthermore, the technical level of the single-seaters of each team will also be partially transposed to 2023. Considering the economic limits of the budget cap, for the top teams already strong in a competitive project, it is likely that the cars of next season will be predominantly a ‘ evolution rather than a revolution of the current ones, which therefore will constitute the starting point for future ones. Such considerations do not imply that looking back to next year presupposes abandoning the current project, but on the contrary that the two paths proceed in parallel direction. In fact, each world title is not only the result of the work carried out in the victorious season, but starts from much further back. The success of Red Bull 2021 derives, for example, from Honda’s progress and the correction of the aerodynamic imbalances highlighted in the previous year, as well as the competitiveness of the Ferrari 2022 project and the constant effectiveness of updates are the children of the correlation with simulation tools re-established in the now far away 2020.

So, so much for those who currently look optimistically at the ranking and those who are forced to chase, the goal is to continue developing the projects currently available. Red Bull cannot afford to accumulate a sizeable technical gap from Ferrari, so as not to jeopardize next season in advance as well as not to jeopardize the current world championship leadership. The Scuderia di Maranello, for its part, will have to continue to evolve the F1-75 project, firstly to avoid leaving the 2022 World Cup untold, and secondly to build the 2023 campaign on solid foundations. build superiority of the entire package, on the technical, strategic and reliability front, which would also have as a side effect a reduction in the pressure on their drivers, exempt from taking risks to mend the gaps in the standings. Leclerc himself will also capitalize on the recent disappointments and learn to manage the pressure deriving from fighting for the world title. About, the perfection bordered by Verstappen in 2021 in his first season in which he could compete for the maximum resultwhen compared with Charles’s recent mistakes and even earlier with those of Vettel and Hamilton at their first world championship ambitions, it underlines even more how extraordinary Max’s performance was last season.

To Paul Ricard Mercedes wins a double podium, prevailing on Sergio Perez’s Red Bull thanks to a greater consistency of the race pace. Without the Safety Car, Hamilton’s gap from the first position would probably have been around 15-20 seconds, but this value is orphaned by the comparison with a Ferrari at the head of the race, a true performance benchmark in France. Nonetheless, for the fourth consecutive race the W13 proves to be a much better performing car in the race than it is in qualifying, a dynamic that is not easy to interpret. A pleasant struggle between McLarendeeply updated in Le Castellet, e Alpine, apparently still with a slight advantage over the British rival. For both, like Mercedes and the aforementioned Ferrari and Red Bull, the line of thought must be to continue to devote efforts and energy to current projects, as future successes and gains cannot transcend current progress.