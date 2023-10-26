The racetrack named after the Rodriguez brothers is proof that it is not just the design that gives character to a track. The same system built in two different locations can offer polar opposite driving and set-up challenges. This is the case of the Mexico City route, whose 2200 meters of altitude make it a unique example on the international scene. In fact, the lack of air at high altitudes does not only affect living organisms, but also the advanced Formula 1 single-seaters.

The track

At the record altitude at which the Mexican racetrack is located. the atmosphere is inevitably more rarefied, with the density of the air dropping to 78% compared to sea level. At the same speed, the cars are hit by a smaller mass of air, with effects on cooling and the load released, which is reduced by more than a fifth compared to that generated elsewhere with the same configuration. The situation pushes the teams to adopt maximum downforce packages, very similar to those used in Monaco and Singapore, but the load actually released is in line with that of Monza.

The Mexican track is therefore an anomaly in the Formula 1 calendar, leading the cars to work in unexplored areas of the aerodynamic map. For example, when Ferrari mounted heavier wings in the past, it showed signs of losing balance and stability. However, it is difficult to predict how the Rossa will behave with a similar configuration in a context in which the actual load will be among the lowest of the year.

The effects of the rarefaction of the air can also be seen in the data relating to braking. The most challenging braking section is the one at the end of the long starting straight, where you go from 340 to 100 km/h. Yet, despite the high starting speed, according to Brembo’s simulations the expected peak acceleration does not exceed 4.1 g, while similar braking on other tracks subjects the cars to up to 5 g of deceleration. It’s proof of one general condition of low adhesion.

Red Bull and the maximum load

The favorite in Central America is always the world champion Red Bull, a car designed to perform at its best on those tracks and in those most recurring conditions throughout the calendar. The advantage, however, brings with it a side effect, since, due to the way it is developed, the RB19 is not able to be equally incisive in the most extreme contexts, whether low load like Monza or high downforce like Monaco. “Probably we would like to have more maximum load, but you can’t have everything. It’s the philosophy of how our design team designed the machine”Max Verstappen spoke a few months ago.

So on a track like the Mexican one which demands maximum load from the cars, Red Bull may once again have to look in the mirrors. On the other hand, Verstappen will be able to leverage his ability to attack the curbs decisively of the central snake, as we have already seen him do in the 2022 edition and in the first sector of Miami. It has been said that the stiffness of the RB19 does not make it a flexible car in digesting the roughness of the asphalt, but in Verstappen’s hands the Red Bull still manages to decisively attack the inside of the curb. Max and the team are also historically excellent interpreters of the Mexico City track, reinforcing the underdogs.

Mercedes tries to get closer

Mercedes has recently made an important leap forward with the new fund introduced in Austin. The updates have been commented positively by engineers and drivers, ensuring the W14 has more load at the rear, the weakest axle of the car at the beginning of the season. The most important progress is highlighted in the fast corners and in the Hamilton’s greater confidence in the car, helping English get closer to the edge. There is also no doubt that the bumps in Austin, forcing the team to run at a higher height from the ground, prevented us from appreciating a possible better ability of the car to work close to the ground.

If progress is evident within the team, the actual rapprochement with Red Bull remains to be quantified. In Austin, Hamilton came close to Verstappen, who however was slowed down by a brake problem and a set-up that could not be optimized during the only free practice session available. Given its atypicality, Mexico will not provide a definitive clarification, but Mercedes may still have it another important occasion. Among the other effects of the rarefaction of the air, the reduction in aerodynamic resistance on the straight stands out, which continues to be an important limit for the W14.

Ferrari: turbo under examination

The Scuderia di Maranello has not boasted great success in Mexico in the recent past, a sign of a track that is not very similar to the design and set-up philosophy of the Cavallino single-seaters. In recent weeks, however, Ferrari has found a better compromise in high-speed corners, useful progress to avoid having to sacrifice low mileages. The slow traction curves continue to exist the strong point of the SF-23 and in Mexico they are present in abundance.

Another topic of interest at Ferrari during the Mexican weekend will be the performance of the power unit. You might think that engine performance is not crucial on a track where you travel with the accelerator wide open for just 43% of the time. However, the engine works in atypical conditions, with the compressor called upon to do extra work to compensate for the rarefaction of the air entering the combustion engine.

In 2022 the Cavallino was slowed down by phenomena of surge, an aerodynamic instability of the compressor which manifests itself in the form of oscillations in the air flow, which if not controlled can lead to mechanical failures. “There is a difficulty for the power unit due to our turbo sizingwhich at that altitude with that rarefied air penalized us more than our opponents, at least for the type of mapping we used and so on”, the then Team Principal Binotto spoke at the time. The 2023 edition will allow us to evaluate whether and to what extent Maranello has managed to stem the problem, also taking advantage of the interventions to the 2023 power unit justified by reliability reasons.

Updates to evaluate

McLaren arrives in Mexico aware of an unrewarding track for the MCL60. On the one hand, the Woking car still lacks competitiveness in the slow corners so abundant in Mexico City, despite the important progress made in recent months. Added to this is an asphalt with a grip level among the lowest on the calendarwhile McLaren has shown that it performs progressively better as grip increases, a probable indication of the need to stabilize a rear that is still unstable.

After the exciting Texan weekend with the Sprint format, it is now time for the middle and rear teams to put the information gathered on the latest updates to good use. Aston Martin is dealing with a completely new surface which requires a different mechanical set-up, like the renewed one Haas. Nor should we overlook the scope of the innovations brought by AlphaTauri, as well as the new fund launched in Austin by Alfa Romeo.

Softer tires

For the Mexican Grand Prix Pirelli has decided to shuffle the cards. The Milanese supplier brings the C3, C4 and C5 compounds, one step softer than those in use in 2022. It is therefore not excluded a two-stop race, although last season Verstappen reached the finish line with just one pit stop, using the equivalents of what this year will be medium and hard. Finally, it should be noted that Pirelli will bring a prototype C4 tire to the track, which the teams will have the opportunity to test on Friday before its possible approval for 2024. Work for next year therefore does not even stop in Mexico and will continue from here until end of the season.