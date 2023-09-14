To understand the effects of the technical directive 018 which comes into force in Singapore we must go back to the triggering cause. Help comes from statements by Tim Goss, technical director of the FIA ​​single-seater division, who explains why the practices of some teams were considered illicit in light of the existing regulations. More than fighting individual teams, however, the Federation’s objective is to stem generally widespread practices, preventing the proliferation of particular mechanisms.

The point of interest

When it comes to the deformation of aerodynamic components, the FIA ​​has always found itself chasing the teams. The impossibility of exactly replicating real aerodynamic loads through static tests often meant that the actual flexion of the wings on the track was higher than that recorded in the technical checks. To stem the phenomenon, over the years the Federation has taken steps to increasingly refine the control tests, but this is not the object of the new technical directive. In fact, the FIA ​​realized that the way in which some teams managed to make their components flex contravened existing regulations in the regulation.

Section 3.15 of the technical regulations describes the load tests and maximum deformations that each team must undergo. Despite respecting this rule, however, the cars of some teams violated another article of the regulation, in particular 3.2.2: “All wing or body components that influence the aerodynamic performance of the car must be immovable and strictly insured to the reference system defined in article 3.3. Furthermore, these components must form a uniform, solid, hard, continuous and waterproof surface in all circumstances.”

Double irregularity

The infringement found by the FIA ​​concerns two passages of the previous article. In fact, some teams played with the compliance of some constraints and joints, such as the connection between the front profiles and the nose or between the beam-wing and the rear wing, allowing a relative movement between the parts. In fact, a bonding between carbon components or a mechanical fixing is not always a guarantee of a perfectly rigid constraint – “a joint” in jargon – but depending on its compliance it can allow rotations and translations, approaching a skate or a hinge. In this way, however, we contravene the principle according to which the components must “be immobile and rigidly secured to the reference system”.

The second aspect concerns the structure of the individual airfoils and their supports. Some teams created and worked the materials with the aim of introducing discontinuities in certain flaps and supports. In this way yielding areas were created which under the aerodynamic loads once again caused rotations, translations and flexions of the components. FIA considered that similar construction and production techniques went against the standard which requires each component to have “a uniform, solid, hard, continuous and waterproof surface in all circumstances”.

“There were several examples where teams tried to make the most of the deformation allowed, allowing some small parts to start moving relative to each other,” Tim Goss’ report. “If you allow one piece to be decoupled from another, then the bodywork may have a certain degree of local flexibility at that point. But if there is local flexibility, in our opinion then it definitely does not conform to being uniform, solid, hard and continuous.”

The intervention of the directive

From Singapore, the FIA ​​reinforces the principle according to which passing the static deformation tests is not sufficient on its own, but compliance with the other points of the regulation must also be demonstrated. TD018 in particular establishes that “regardless of compliance with the load tests defined in Article 3.15, designs that make use of relative motion between adjacent components and mechanisms for the purpose of maximizing aerodynamic deformation will be considered by the FIA ​​to be in contravention of article 3.2.2”.

The same objective is described in simpler terms by Nikolas Tombazis, director of the FIA ​​single-seater department: “We have more generic principles: teams cannot use mechanisms that allow them to pass FIA checks and then flex in other conditions. The new directive aims to better define these principleswithout changing the loads of the static checks”. At the teams’ request, the Federation provided explicit examples of the now prohibited mechanisms. Great interest is paid to the rear wing supports and the meeting areas between the front wing profiles and the nose, as well as between the beam-wing and the external endplates. More than banning specific solutions, however, the FIA’s objective is to better define the line of demarcation between what is legal and what contravenes the principles of the regulation. “We did not see and target a particular machine or solution,” Tim Goss’s reassurance.