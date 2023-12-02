In the factories the teams work on the 2024 single-seaters, already defined in the basic architecture but in constant evolution with regards to aerodynamic development. This in particular is affected by end-of-season results of the individual teams. Introduced in 2021, in fact, the aerodynamic handicap mechanism attributes to each team a number of hours for wind tunnel analysis inversely proportional to the position in the constructors’ ranking of the previous championship. With the conclusion of the 2023 world championship it is therefore now possible to obtain the tables with the aerodynamic resources for the first half of the new year.

The parameters

The aerodynamic handicap is defined in various parameters. The use of the wind tunnel, for example, is regulated in the overall time of occupation, in the number of tests that can be performed and in the hours of Wind on Time. This parameter refers to the time in which the air speed in the tunnel is greater than 15 m/s, i.e. 54 km/h. The sporting regulations also define a series of formulas to regulate the computerized CFD analyses, taking into account the time and processors used for each simulation.

The values ​​are valid for the current period from 1 January to 24 June 2024. After this date, the tables will be recalculated based on the constructors’ classification in place after the Spanish Grand Prix. The references for the wind tunnel are 1200 hours of occupation, 960 tests and 240 hours of Wind on Time. The winner of the 2023 world championship, i.e. Red Bull, will benefit from 70% of the reported values. We remember how the Milton Keynes team has already served the penalty for the infringement of the 2021 budget cap, which had limited its aerodynamic resources to 63% until last October.

The 2024 tables

In the first half of 2024 Mercedes will enjoy 75% of the reference parameters, Ferrari by 80% and so on up to 115% assigned to the last Haas in the ranking. Translated into numbers, the Maranello Scuderia will be able to take advantage of 120 hours of employment, 96 tests and 24 hours of Wind on Time more than Red Bull. The advantage becomes even more substantial, however, if we analyze McLaren, which compared to the world champions will benefit from 180 hours of employment, 144 tests and 36 hours of Wind on Time more.

occupancy hours Number of tunnel tests Wind on Time (hours) Red Bull 840 672 168 Mercedes 900 720 180 Ferrari 960 768 192 McLaren 1020 816 204 Aston Martin 1080 864 216 Alpine 1140 912 228 Williams 1200 960 240 AlphaTauri 1260 1008 252 Alfa Romeo 1320 1056 264 Haas 1380 1104 276