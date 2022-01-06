Williams has won arbitration with sponsor ROKiT and will be eligible for compensation of $ 35.7 million to be awarded by the former Grove team title sponsor.

ROKiT had signed a multi-year agreement with Williams in 2019: an initial three-year signing was then added to the extension of another two that should have allowed the team headed by Claire Williams to face the following seasons with serenity, laying the foundations for a regrowth.

The explosion of COVID 19, on the other hand, at the beginning of 2020 tangled the cards of the season and the failure to start the championship two years ago prompted the sponsor to break the agreements signed, putting the team in serious economic difficulty given that it was supposed to guarantee financial support until 2023.

Initially it seemed that ROKiT had accepted the offer to defer payments under the contract as the sponsor received no return from a team that could not race for the suppression of the races due to the pandemic, but in reality Williams never saw the bill of a penny.

It was inevitable that the matter would lead to a lawsuit: Arbitration Judge Reichert dismissed ROKiT’s arguments that it would not honor its payments to Williams because the team had not fulfilled its contractual obligations after January 1, 2020.

Also as a result of this gap in the budget, the Williams family put the team up for sale, which was then taken over by the American fund Dorilton Capital.

The award won by Williams against ROKiT will allow the Grove team led by Jost Capito to recover a very substantial sum of 35.7 million dollars.