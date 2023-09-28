For a few weeks now, Logan Sargeant’s seat seems to have reached boiling temperatures. The mistakes he made during the season certainly didn’t help the Williams rookie, but the Grove team seems intent on still believing in him next year.

Although the American driver was recently involved in a rather violent accident during qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix, Williams believes in him due to the encouraging data collected during the latest outings, including Suzuka.

“Logan has very specific objectives that he must achieve before the end of the season and we are working with him continuously to ensure that he achieves them”, declared James Vowles, Williams team principal at the end of the last round of the World Championship on stage last weekend at Suzuka.

“The main point is this: we are working with him. We want him to succeed and we want him in our car again next year. That’s really what we want.”

“We took a guy from Formula 2 without having done any significant testing in a Formula 1, he did a day and a half of testing in Bahrain and then we wished him the best in an entire season as complicated as Formula 1 is” .

Although Sargeant stole the spotlight for his crash during qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix, the data collected by Williams actually showed the progress the team wanted to see.

Choque Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45

“There were very positive signs,” Vowles continued. “First and foremost, Logan didn’t have the same aerodynamic specs that Albon had. There were upgrades on Alex’s car that Logan’s didn’t have, and that’s because of the number of crashes we’ve had. Often, when you see a difference in performance, it’s not exactly what it looks like on the timesheets.”

“Also, if we consider the case of Suzuka, Logan did very well all weekend. In Free Practice 3 he set a time very similar to Alex’s and, as qualifying progressed, he achieved times in line with those of Alex in one of the most difficult circuits of the entire season”.

“So progress has been made, in some ways, but it’s clearly overshadowed by a number of things, including the incidents he’s been involved in.”

Vowles underlined once again that Williams is willing to invest even more in Sargeant and is not at all inclined to give up.

“We will continue to work with Logan and invest in him, because we want him to be successful. He is on a journey with Williams. We have a young driver program that we will continue to invest in. When we understand that we have reached the end of the journey, then we will take decisions. But we’re not there yet, we’re not even close.”