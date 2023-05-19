After going through an extremely complex financial and sporting period, Williams is trying to rebuild herself by putting the past aside. Over the last few months, the team has embarked on a profound revolution, which actually started with the arrival of Dorilton Capital as new owner in 2020.

After the farewell of former Team Principal Jost Capito last winter, the American company has attempted to strengthen its structure, starting with looking for a manager who could guide the new course in the right direction. That figure has been identified in the person of James Vowles who, although he was only head of strategy at Mercedes, was actually a sort of right arm for Toto Wolff.

An experience that has come in handy as an apprenticeship for this new experience, which started on the right path with a clearly growing Williams. Of course, Vowles’ role has been marginal in the progress made by the team in recent months, but it’s also true that the arrival of the British engineer has brought new life within the team. If one were to look at the standings, the single point gained in the opening Grand Prix in Bahrain would not provide a clear picture of the team’s improvements, capable of fighting for the top ten on several occasions, with the regret of not being able to materialize the performance of the car in Australia, when Alex Albon was firmly in sixth position.

Alex Albon, Williams FW45 Photo by: Williams

On several occasions Vowles has not hidden that 2023 will only be a year of transition to build a brighter future with better prospects, so much so that most of the resources have already been allocated to next season. A long-term plan that requires a lot of patience, not only from the team, but also from the managers, with the knowledge that a leap forward like the one made by Aston Martin this year is an anomalous event.

But if the team led by Lawrence Stroll could count on solid foundations to which heavy investments and the arrival of leading engineers have been added, for Williams construction must start from the bottom up, going beyond the financial problems of recent years . For this reason, Williams Team Principal James Vowles and the owning investment firm Dorilton Capital have decided to focus on the long term.

Vowles’ action focused on two points: reconstruction of personnel and equipment. On the one hand it is important to keep in mind that over the years the top teams have always tried to draw from the other teams to strengthen their human structure. Also for this reason, the new Team Principal found himself faced with a situation in which the foundations were far from solid. “Mercedes had a well-organized structure. So you can imagine a larger team, with all the structures you can dream of, but also a lot of world champion experience. The pressure to win, to fight at a high level, everything was there, but everything was well organised,” explained the engineer in an interview with the official Formula 1 website.

Aston Martin has invested heavily with a new factory Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

“Williams doesn’t have all of this, it doesn’t have such solid foundations, partly because the top teams took the best engineers, even from Williams, so we had to reorganize what we had. Furthermore, we had to review the structures, the systems, the methodologies on which to build. Everyone has the same desire, to fight, whether you’re fighting for a point or a win. But the desire is always the same: people put their lives into this passion called Formula 1″.

A few weeks ago, in fact, Vowles himself had recounted his surprise when he realized that Williams lacked a series of systems which, instead, can be found in high-ranking teams, such as the management of factory parts. Important interventions which, however, cannot be made without affecting the budget cap limit, which is why several teams are already seeking an agreement with the FIA ​​and Formula 1.

Alongside technical research there is also human research. The first step was to hire Frederic Brousseau as a new Chief Operating Officer, but high on the new Team Principal’s to-do list is the search for a Chief Technical Officer who can take over and fill a role discovered since last winter. Finding the right person who fits Williams’ way of working and who shares the same strategic ideas as Vowles is not easy and that is also why the search is taking time.

“There are great people up and down the paddock, but it’s about finding the right fit for the organization we have, the right fit for someone who wants to be here and grow it not just for a year or two, but for longer. years. Someone who has experience and knowledge, but also the right cultural aspects that suit mine.”

“[La ricerca] It’s going well, but I don’t want to rush things. I hope within six months we will have both feet firmly on the ground. It seems like a long time, but it has to be done right. It’s not about this year or next year, it’s about the long term,” added Vowles.

Compared to his past in Mercedes, the change of reality is almost the opposite, from a winning team with eight world titles under its belt in the last nine seasons to a team that comes from a period of severe financial crisis. What doesn’t change, however, are the ambitions, the desire to fight to make the team strong: of course, it’s a long journey, because first of all the foundations still have to be built, but the desire to move up the standings is the itself.

James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing and Andrew Shovlin, Trackside Engineering Director, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images

“Clearly coming here I had certain expectations as to what was going to be good and what was going to be missing from this team. I think overall it’s what I expected, maybe in some areas they maybe suffer more because there’s been a lack of investment for so many years, but there are so many people who work hard. What we have encountered in recent months, in these last few races, is this desire to move up the standings. And the team will do what it takes to succeed.”

“In the last few races we fought for points and perhaps we were expecting to be in a slightly worse situation. And in the tests in Bahrain I don’t think we were necessarily at a good level [per lottare per i punti], but we made some progress from testing to the Bahrain race, from Bahrain to Saudi Arabia still a small step forward, from Saudi Arabia to Melbourne still improvements. This is how F1 works, they are small improvements over rivals,” explained the Team Principal.