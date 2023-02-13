The day full of news related to the presentations of Formula 1 single-seaters got off to a surprise start today, with Williams publishing the first photos of its new single-seater, the FW45.

The single-seater, already dressed in the 2023 livery presented last week, appears in the assembly hall of the Grove headquarters, probably just completed.

The team had already announced last week that the FW45 – the car driven by Alexander Albon and Logan Sargeant – would be an evolution of the single-seater forefather, and so it was.

“It’s an evolution. Visibly, well, you’ll see. But obviously the regulatory changes related to the fund dominate a part of it [delle scelte progettuali]”, explained Dave Robson, Williams technical manager, referring to the new regulations promoted by the FIA ​​for the next championship, such as the increase in the central part of the bottom by 10mm and by 15mm for the side edges.

“Then I think the other thing you’ll find more evident will be an update to the side panels, which will be an evolution of what we brought with the Silverstone update package. [nel 2022], but at the time we were a bit limited by the radiator layout and didn’t want to change it completely. So we had the opportunity to work on that and set things up a bit differently. But they are probably the most visible things. But, philosophically, it’s an evolution,” Robson added.

The Williams presents some forms already seen last season, but they strike – as anticipated days ago – the bellies, which change from the air inlets until reaching the coca-cola area.

Also in this case the bonnet takes up the philosophy introduced by Red Bull last season and taken to the extreme by Alpine. This year, a similar solution has already been adopted by both Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri for their respective C43 and AT04. It will be interesting to understand whether Mercedes – which supplies the engine to Williams – will also give in to the temptation to adopt a similar solution or if, instead, it will pursue its ideas.

The FW45 should enter the track today for the first time to carry out the Shakedown, a short trip that will serve to understand if all the systems are already perfectly functional before sending the cars to Sakhir, where the only test will start on the 23rd of this month pre-season before the start of the season, always expected in Bahrain.

