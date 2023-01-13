Williams Racing has formalized the name of the team principal who takes the place of Jost Capito and it is a twist: James Vowles will arrive from Mercedes and will become operational starting February 20, in time to prepare for the first 2023 Grand Prix in program in Bahrain.

James will be the third Team Principal in the Grove team’s 46-year history, following Frank …Read more

