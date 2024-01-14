Williams Racing, together with Stake F1 Team (Sauber), will be the first Formula 1 team to reveal the shapes of the single-seater that will race in the 2024 World Championship.

Both the British and Swiss teams have decided to present the new cars on February 5th, thus being the first of the 10 that make up the Formula 1 starting fleet to begin the waltz of presentations.

Stake F1 Team has not yet announced where it will present the single-seater, while Williams has decided to exploit the stage beyond the Atlantic Ocean, therefore the United States of America, to show the new car.

The FW46 will be shown in the most iconic city in the United States, namely New York City, at the Puma NYC Flagship Store located in Midtown Manhattan, to be precise at 609 Fifth Avenue (in the photo on the right is the store under construction and the shutters closed).

This is not a random choice made by Williams. The team directed by James Vowles is first and foremost American-owned and one of the two starting drivers, Logan Sargeant, has an American passport (he is from Ford Lauderdale, Florida).

Sargeant is also the only Stars and Stripes driver racing in Formula 1 today and with the dizzying increase in interest from fans across the pond it is natural that Williams wants to try to ride the enthusiasm.

Last element, but not least, is the presence of Puma as a sponsor of the team. The German company that supplies clothing to the Grove team will exploit the new British single-seater to give visibility to its store and, vice versa, will provide a nice stage for the single-seater which will at least have to confirm the good things shown by its progenitor in 2023.

According to information gathered by Motorsport.com, Williams will not be the only team to present its car in the United States. The new course of AlphaTauri, which will shortly announce the new name and the date of the presentation of the new single-seater, will be devoted to American marketing to exploit its potential. For this reason, it cannot be ruled out that the 2024 car built in Faenza could be shown for the first time in the United States.