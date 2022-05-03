On the occasion of the last Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna, the Grove team took to the track the two FW44s entrusted to Alexander Albon and Nicholas Latifi characterized by many parts of the body without livery and left with visible carbon.

The first step in this direction had already been taken in Australia, and the choice was necessary to try to reduce the overall weight of the cars.

However, the engineers’ request to be able to remove the paint from the bodywork of the two Williams had to first receive approval from the marketing managers of the English team. These, in fact, first made sure that the partial elimination of the livery did not particularly impact the sponsors present on the cars.

Dave Robson, head of vehicle performance, admitted that the team’s engineers went further to ask for the ability to completely remove the paint and leave the two FW44s in carbon look, although this request has not received approval.

“Of course it was asked, but in this case the needs of the engineers did not marry with those of marketing. We all want the car to look amazing because this is part of the sport, and the livery also offers a perception of the whole brand ”.

Alex Albon, Williams FW44 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“Obviously you have to find a compromise because the car must have its own personality and must be visible, but at the same time it is in the sponsors’ interest to make it as fast as possible”.

Fighting extra pounds is a recurring theme this 2022 Formula 1 season, and Williams wasn’t the only team to partially remove paint from their cars. Aston Martin, McLaren and Red Bull have also gone in this direction to achieve minimal weight savings.

Robson, however, stressed that F1 was wrong in establishing the current limit weight: “We have known for some time that it would be incredibly difficult to reach the minimum weight. Furthermore, with the introduction of the budget cap, everything has become even more complicated “.

“The value indicated by the FIA ​​is difficult to reach. Most of the teams are over the minimum weight and then it could be said that it would be better to increase that value, but I am aware that if there is a team that does not need this increase then it will not be possible to find an agreement ”.

Robson, of course, did not disclose the weight gain obtained with the partial removal of the livery from the Williams, pointing out how significant it was.

“The paint scheme is something that is not engineering-related, but I imagine it will stay as it is because it is very expensive. It will take some time to save weight in other areas and we could spend the budget on something else to make the car faster ”.