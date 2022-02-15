There was a big disappointment this afternoon when the veils covering what was thought to be the new Williams FW44 fell off.

When confirmed Nicholas Latifi and new entry Alexander Albon showed the car online, it was immediately clear that the shapes of the car were the stars of the Red Bull RB18: those of the showcar embellished by the 2022 livery.

Having overcome the initial disappointment, what was striking was the new color scheme adopted by the British team for this season. Via the messy blue, white and yellow livery that adorned the 2021 single-seater, a much more elegant metallic blue with red and blue accents was chosen for the ground-effect car.

In addition to the lack of sponsors, however, one detail surprised: the absence on the nose of the now classic logo with the stylized S of Ayrton Senna.

Since 1995, the sticker that commemorated the three-time world champion who tragically died in Imola on May 1st 1994 had always appeared on the single-seaters of the stable founded by Sir Frank. From this year, however, this custom was interrupted.

On the sidelines of the livery launch, Jost Capito explained the reason for the decision to remove the logo from the car.

Williams FW44 Photo by: Williams

“We want to move forward and project ourselves into the future,” said Capito. “We have a new car for a new era of F1 and we have also renovated our museum where there is a special area dedicated to Ayrton”.

“We need to look ahead and stop showing the drivers the Senna ‘S’ to remind them of what happened every time they get in the car. Now is the time for the team to turn the page, be grateful to Ayrton and honor his memory in the dedicated space in the museum ”.

The decision made by the Williams team principal was not agreed with the Brazilian’s family, but Capito stressed that, despite the absence of the logo on the cars, the team wants to strengthen the collaboration with the Senna foundation.

“We have not consulted with the family, but we are working with the foundation and will increase efforts to implement our support.”

“I believe a lot of people will benefit from this. We still have to finalize the final details, but I think it’s a really good program ”.