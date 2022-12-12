The (double) bolt from the blue took place in the late afternoon today. Jost Capito, now a former team principal, and Francois Xavier Demaison, who until a few hours ago held the position of technical director, are leaving the Williams Racing team with immediate effect. In the coming weeks, the Grove team will announce the name of the two successors in view of the next Formula One championship.

scheduled farewell

“It has been a huge privilege to lead Williams Racing for the last two seasons – explains Capito – and lay the foundations for the breakthrough of this great team. I look forward to seeing the progress of the team as it continues its path towards future successes “. In the last two years, the German manager, formerly responsible for the Porsche and Volkswagen racing divisions in the WRC, has held the position of team principal and managing director of Williams Racing. “We would like to thank Jost for his hard work and his dedication as we embarked on an important transformation process to begin the journey of relaunching Williams Racing,” said Matthew Savage, chairman of Dorilton Capital. “We are grateful that Jost has postponed his scheduled retirement. to meet this challenge. We would also like to thank Francois Xavier Demaison for his contribution and wish him all the best for the future.” Among the hypotheses circulating in the paddock is the landing of the two in Sauber in place of Vasseur, who is about to land in Ferrari.