On the eve of the Belgian appointment, Williams thought and hoped that the Spa track could represent a great opportunity to score a few more points, useful for consolidating seventh place in the championship standings. At the moment, in fact, the English team is competing with Haas, Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri for a placement that could bring good economic results to continue improving the structures.

Thanks to its particular characteristics, the track in the Ardennes should have adapted well to those of the FW45, which is quite at home on circuits where low aerodynamic resistance and long stretches with wide open throttle count. The hope was to repeat the results of Sakhir, Montreal and Silverstone, tracks with some common features.

Also taking advantage of the problem accused by Oscar Piastri, as well as the fact that George Russell and Pierre Gasly were stuck behind the Australian of McLaren who was proceeding slowly before Eau Rouge, Alex Albon managed to move from fifteenth to tenth place .

Alex Albon, Williams Racing Photo by: Williams

However, focusing on tire savings and struggling to maintain pace in the twisty central section of the lap, where downforce matters most, where Williams still lacks compared to other teams, the Anglo-Thai driver dropped to fourteenth place, also undergoing a beautiful overtaking by Esteban Ocon on the outside of turn 12.

“It was a difficult race throughout the race, because we used a very low set-up, which in some ways is fun. In other ways, especially when you move on to the second sector, it’s not so much fun anymore. And then the tires they degrade a lot. We had already seen it with the wet tyres, we predicted a lot of degradation for us. But it was a bit of a wake-up call as regards the degradation we had, especially on the medium tyres”.

“And the other problem was racing in traffic, I had to push too hard in the second sector, because as soon as I tried to manage the tires in the places where it was necessary, like turns 10, 11 and 12, I found myself immediately under fire, I was almost immediately overtaken by the cars behind me.”

Alex Albon, Williams Racing Photo by: Williams

“I almost had to exaggerate on the tires to stay ahead. And then it’s a vicious circle, because then the tires degrade even more. And you’re already trying to save the tyres, but you’re not allowed, you don’t have the freedom. You don’t it’s like Canada or Austria or Silverstone, where I felt like I could manage the tire in a couple of corners. Here I had to keep pushing.”

Albon noted that he was helped when it rained for several laps in the mid-race, and the drivers either stayed on dry tires or pitted for softs. Clearly, with a slower pace and lower asphalt temperatures, the energy imposed on the tires was also lower, particularly high at Spa, thus also reducing degradation. “The interesting thing for me was that when it started to rain, my tires cooled down. And it gave me more grip than I had in the dry. So I regained grip and got my rhythm back, which shows how much they were overheating earlier,” said the Williams driver.

Albon stressed that the team needs to improve their use of the tires for Monza, the next circuit where they hope to score points: “It’s a frustrating result, because it was a weekend where we thought we could do better. And I think we need to understand why we struggled so much this weekend.

Alex Albon, Williams FW45, Yuki Tsunoda, Alpha Tauri AT04 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“At the end of the day, the level of load we have will be similar to that of Monza, and that will be our next best chance to score points. So we need to make sure we learn from this weekend. So when we get back to tracks congenial to us, we will never repeat this situation again”.

“The straight-line speed is excellent, but it degrades the tires a lot. The second sector, where the load is so important, has a big effect on the rear tyres. In practice, sector two is so peculiar that the tires cannot cool down until sector three. So it’s not a track where you can cool your tyres, start again, cool your tires and start again. As soon as they get hot, it’s a vicious cycle. And so it was in the race, especially when I was under pressure for the fastest cars behind me.”