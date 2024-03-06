Fixing the problems in the current Formula 1 becomes increasingly complicated due to the proximity of the many – 24 – grands prix that make up the 2024 season. Williams had to immediately get to work after the first race due to a steering failure which made Logan Sargeant's race a real ordeal.

The American driver found himself off the track during the race in Bahrain last week because the behavior of the brakes was changed and led him to lock up, but the balance change was not made by him,

Sargeant spoke of an electronic steering problem related to the change in steering wheel design, with the display incorporated for the first time after years of being drowned in the chassis.

“The steering problem? In Jeddah we are running with a temporary solution. A permanent one will arrive in Melbourne.”

“The problem in Sakhir was not sudden during the race. We had had the same type of problem in Q2, during qualifying, but not to the same extent.”

“Obviously we thought we had it sorted, but we didn't. We definitely got it sorted for this weekend, though.”

From Sakhir, Williams has adopted a steering wheel with integrated display. Until last year it was the only team to still have the screen integrated into the frame and not on the steering wheel.

Sargeant applauded the change made by Williams' engineers: “It's a huge difference. Going from the old wheel to the new wheel was very different visually.”

“The feel of the wheel in your hand, the cornering and the way it rotates is very different. It definitely takes some getting used to.”

“But I think it's definitely the right direction to take. Last year we struggled a lot with the Virtual Safety Cars, the Safety Cars, following the delta times and so on. You have to be able to see everything at all times.”

“You can win and lose so many things. That's why it's critical to see the display. I think it's been a big improvement.”