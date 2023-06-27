A history spanning 800 Grands Prix. In its showcase of successes, Williams can count numerous world titles, both drivers and constructors, which have led it to be one of the most successful teams in Formula 1.

On the occasion of the British Grand Prix, Williams will celebrate its 800th race in the premier class of motoring in front of its public and, for the occasion, has revealed that it will sport a “surprising” livery on the FW45.

In reality, following the cancellation of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix last April, the Grove-based team will contest the 800th Grand Prix of its history only in Hungary but, in order not to disappoint its British fans, Williams has announced the We intend to celebrate the event at both Silverstone and Budapest.

At the Canadian Grand Prix, Alex Albon achieved a good seventh position. Photo by: Williams

In a brief press release, Williams revealed that the two drivers, Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, will have a personalized livery for the British GP: “The evocative design of Silverstone will pay homage to the British heritage of the team and its founder, the late Sir Frank Williams”.

For the Hungarian GP weekend, where Williams will reach the milestone of 800 races, the cars will race with a special emblem. In addition to the livery change, Williams is planning a series of other special events to celebrate the achievement of such an important number: it is good to remember, in fact, that only two teams can have a higher number of Grands Prix, i.e. Ferrari, which at Mugello in 2020 celebrated 1000 participations in F1, and McLaren.

A milestone to be celebrated also by getting the glorious FW14B of Nigel Mansell, winner of the championship in 1992, back on track, with which Jenson Button will carry out some demonstration laps on Sunday before the race. During the weekend, a fanzone for fans will also be opened in London, where the car with which Alain Prost won the title in 1993 will also be exhibited.

Nigel Mansell, Williams FW14B Renault Photo by: Motorsport Images

Speaking of preparations for Williams’ 800th race, Vowles said: “Reaching the milestone of our 800th Grand Prix is ​​an extraordinary achievement for Williams Racing. We are incredibly proud of our history and the legacy built over the years.” .

“In its 46-year history, the team has achieved incredible results. With nine constructors’ championships and seven drivers’ titles, we are the second most successful F1 team of all time, behind only Ferrari. We invite all our fans to join us in this celebration, paying homage to our iconic past and looking to a bright future,” explained the Team Principal.