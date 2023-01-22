Logan Sargeant will make his Formula 1 debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix after securing a 2023 seat alongside Alex Albon, becoming the first full-time American on the grid since Scott Speed in 2007.
Sargeant will replace Nicholas Latifi, who left Williams after three seasons, earning his place after an impressive rookie year in …Read more
#Williams #Sargeant #raced #year
From Henry to Coda: a moment is enough to upset the market
Less than ten days after the closing of the negotiations, here's how the attackers' domination changes after a "strange" championship...
Leave a Reply