Williams has the precise objective of bringing Logan Sargeant to obtain the Super license, in order to be able to field him starting from next season alongside the already confirmed Alexander Albon.

For this reason, the Grove team has decided to grant another free practice session to the American driver in the upcoming weekend, the one that will host the penultimate act of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship: the Sao Paulo Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos.

Although the weekend format is different from the usual one, with the Sprint Race taking place on Saturday evening anticipating qualifying on Friday, Williams will put Sargeant in the car in Free Practice 2, which is the last practice session before the Sprint Race.

It is clear that the British team has chosen to sacrifice the present to try to have more certainty for next year. Sargeant will take the place of Alexander Albon in Free Practice 2, thus taking away precious time from the Thai in the preparation of the car.

This, however, will help him obtain the long-awaited Super license and, with it, the possibility of racing as a starter in Formula 1 starting next season.

Sargeant will also take part in Free Practice 1 of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the last F1 round of the season before returning to the wheel of the FW44 in the Young Driver Tests which will also be held on the Yas Marina track.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to progress with the team and building on the experience gained in Austin and Mexico City,” said Sargeant.

“Having the opportunity to drive on an iconic track like Interlagos, with its sharp corners and the Senna S, is a great thrill. I thank all the Williams employees once again for giving me another chance to drive.”

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance on the Track at Williams Racing, added: “Logan Sargeant continues his series of Free Practice sessions with the FW44 and will be driving Alex’s car in FP2 this weekend.”

“This is an unusual situation for a Sprint event and more difficult than usual, as Alex’s car will be in Parc Ferme during FP2.”

“However, the experience Logan will have is invaluable and giving him another chance is a good investment in his future. He has done a great job in Austin and Mexico City and we are confident he will do it again despite the unusual format. of the weekend “.