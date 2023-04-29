Cold shower for Williams. Logan Sargeant will be forced not to take part in the Sprint Race of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix scheduled for this afternoon at the Baku track.

The American driver was involved in an accident during Q1. His Williams ended up hitting the right side tires against the external guards of Turn 15, breaking the right rear suspension.

Although the team had time to fix the car, the team let it be known that they would not have time to prepare it for this afternoon’s Sprint Race.

“Having brought Sargeant’s FW45 back to the pits following the Shootout Sprint we have worked hard on the car but there is not enough time to complete the necessary repairs. As a result we have withdrawn Logan from this afternoon’s Sprint Race.”

“We feel very sorry for Logan, who has shown excellent pace with two Q2 appearances this weekend,” reads the statement issued by Williams.

In fact, the FIA ​​has declared that it has accepted Williams’ request, announcing that Logan Sargeant will not be at the start of the first Sprint Race of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

Sargeant qualified 15th on the starting grid, but with his absence all the drivers who set a worse time in Q1 earn a place on the starting grid.

For Williams and the American rookie, a real pity, because the times of the cars from Grove proved to be interesting right from the first free practice session held yesterday morning.