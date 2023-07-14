Williams is without a doubt among the teams that worked better last year by making a significant step in terms of performance. If in the last season the English team often played the role of bringing up the rear, this year the team was able to obtain many satisfactions, entering the fight for the points on several occasions.

Clearly, certain limitations of the car, such as the lack of load in the absolute sense, cannot be resolved in the space of a few months, but the goodness of the work done by the technical group of the Grove team is evident. Indeed, already in the opening round of the season in Bahrain, Alex Albon had been able to finish the race in the points, while in Australia he deservedly found himself in sixth place before an accident put him out of the race.

The other joys during this world championship then arrived in Canada, in conjunction with the new package, and in Great Britain, where a precious eighth place arrived which allowed Williams to recover another two positions in the constructors’ standings in a challenge to be played point by point. The attention of the Grove team was mainly focused on the novelties brought to Montreal, where a package made its debut consisting of a different bonnet, a revised underbody and a different confiuration of the sides which made it possible to make a considerable leap forward in the corners fast, i.e. those sections where the single-seater had highlighted some gaps in terms of performance.

Revised Willimas fund introduced in Canada Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

What helped the FW45 in Canada above all were the many slow corners, where the aerodynamic load generated is of lesser importance, and the long straights where the qualities in terms of low resistance of the car were enhanced. A different story, however, is that linked to the British round, where what played in favor of the single-seater were the long stretches to be covered in full flat, moreover with a few violent braking sections. In addition, a new front wing also made its debut at Silverstone, albeit only available for Albon due to a lack of spare parts. In the classic post-race appointment, James Vowles expressed satisfaction with the innovations brought up to now, underlining not only that there is still room for growth, but that further innovations should arrive in the next appointments to try to extract the maximum from other favorable track such as Spa and Monza.

“Updates work. The first part of the package arrived in Montreal, the most important and substantial part, while a new front wing then arrived at Silverstone. We have some news coming up for the next rounds, at Spa there will be elements designed to get the most out of that track. But there will also be other small innovations to further improve the single-seater and complete the package we recently brought. That’s the plan and I don’t think it’s much different than our rivals, trying to maximize what we have but keeping an eye on next year,” said the Team Principal.

“Furthermore, on several weekends during Friday we will carry out tests to better understand what the limits of the current package are, because we believe there is still some untapped potential from this car”.

On the contrary, Budapest shouldn’t be the easiest appointment of the season for Williams, which prefers flowing tracks or long straights, in order to exploit the efficiency qualities of the FW45: “I think so. Obviously, one of the great advantages of this car is the overall aerodynamic efficiency. And this is not very relevant in Budapest. It’s quite relevant at Silverstone however, depending on how wet the track is. But I think straight-line speed won’t make a difference in Budapest. We just have to get the maximum load possible, which is still a little less than that of the others,” explained Robson, Williams performance manager.

A new front wing made its debut at the Silverstone weekend, mounted only on Albon’s car. Photo by: Erik Junius

One of the most interesting aspects of this season has undoubtedly been the continuous alternation of values ​​in the field, not only between the top cars behind Red Bull, but also in the fight for the points zone. An alternation clearly due to some elements such as the layout of the track, the weather conditions or the management of the tires, which in the last Grand Prix represented Ferrari’s Achilles heel.

On some occasions, even for the teams themselves, it was difficult to understand the reason for a performance above or below expectations but, race after race, the teams have found a key to interpretation: “I think we have understood better. There are still a few variations that we don’t fully understand, but I think that on Friday, for some reason, we were able to go fast and in conditions where usually our cars aren’t the best with the wind,” he added. Robson talking about understanding the FW45.

“Actually, we didn’t do badly. But it was fascinating that both drivers said the car didn’t have a good feeling in the wind (despite the position). And they were genuinely surprised at their position in the timesheets, as they expected to be quite low. Then, for whatever reason, it would appear that the others struggled more than usual. But yeah, I think we managed to understand why the car worked well at Silverstone.”