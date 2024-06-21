Williams’ 2024 season did not start exactly as hoped, especially due to the delays accumulated in the winter to try to reduce the mass of the chassis, which however meant that the car as a whole was overweight compared to the minimum limit imposed by the Federation.

For this reason, from Imola the Grove team began a weight reduction plan by making various updates, even if, clearly, it will take time to bring it back close to ideal values. According to James Vowles, in fact, the deficit due to weight would revolve around four tenths per lap, negatively impacting performance.

However, being behind on the production of parts and stocks, the new updates arrived in limited quantities and were entrusted only to the team’s reference driver, Alex Albon, who was able to benefit from the latest innovations not only in terms of reduction of weight, but also on the aero plane.

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In contrast, Logan Sargeant was unable to take advantage of the latest updates, thus remaining on the “base” car, with some parts dating back to last year as well. For example, in Monaco Albon was able to use the new rear wing which guaranteed greater downforce and efficiency, while the American was forced to take advantage of last season’s one.

The main reason for this difference in terms of treatment was mainly linked to the fact that there were no stocks of the new parts, so the updates were entrusted only to the reference driver, the one who had the best chance of scoring points, as happened precisely in Monte Carlo, where Albon managed to obtain a valuable ninth place.

“Let’s see how things will go on a track where aerodynamics counts a lot, but we’re getting closer. In the last few races we have taken weight off the car, so it is natural that it is growing. It’s also about weight, therefore, unlike others who perhaps have a slightly fluctuating aerodynamics, for us by removing weight it was guaranteed that we would improve”, explained Albon regarding the latest news speaking on the eve of the Spanish Grand Prix .

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The news is that, finally, Sargeant will also be able to have the latest technical innovations, with specifications much more similar to those used by his teammate in previous events. The parts for the American were initially supposed to arrive over the Canadian weekend, but further delays pushed the package to Spain.

“Yes, it’s nice to have new parts. I think, as you know, she was supposed to arrive in Canada, but some delays delayed it. It’s the first pack of the year for me, it’s weight news so I know it will work. It’s always a good thing and if I look at this year’s qualifying, we’re all very close and every tenth, hundredth or whatever it is, makes a huge difference. So I’m happy to know that I will have that little bit more in my pocket”, explained Sargeant, commenting positively on the fact that from this appointment he will have the news, in particular the lighter fund.

The topic of updates was fundamental for the American, especially because it was something he had been asking for for some time: “I will do my best. I think my goal has been to get the cars back on a level playing field and see where we are in terms of the future. I think that was an important aspect for me: like I said, when I do good work, it’s difficult to be seen.”

Logan Sargeant, Williams Racing Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Sargeant’s future is uncertain, especially considering that Williams seems interested in putting on the table what it takes to convince Carlos Sainz to settle in Grove. Albon is clearly aware that Sargeant’s performance may not be enough for a reconfirmation, but he was also keen to underline how much the American had to struggle with a heavier car.

“He has done an excellent job in the last few races. I don’t think he was understood, especially since we don’t drive the same car. I think this weekend will be the first where it will be more… the same, as a car. So it was definitely tough for him. I think he is a very good driver,” added Albon.