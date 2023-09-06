Monza is often known to enthusiasts as the “Temple of speed” thanks to its history and its particular layout, which tends to bring out those cars that make performance on the straights one of their strengths. Undoubtedly it’s not a rule, but this year too there was a blue arrow who knew how to exploit the characteristics of his car and the Brianza circuit to earn a points finish that could prove to be fundamental for the rest of the season.

That arrow was the Williams FW45, seventh under the checkered flag thanks to an excellent race by Alex Albon, who was able to get the most out of the strategy prepared by the team, well aware that there would only be one way out of Monza with the desired result. The Grove single-seater made circuits with low load – or with long straight stretches – its strong point, even if there were some pleasant exploits such as in Zandvoort, where the engineers were able to extract the car’s potential by understanding the tires better and how to work on the car in cooler temperatures.

In qualifying, Alex Albon reached 349 km/h in the slipstream, only one less than Carlos Sainz, who could also count on a tow in the last attempt of Q3. On the contrary, Logan Sargeant, without wake, with a Power Unit with more kilometers behind it and a front wing not updated due to lack of stock, reached 346 km/h, the same recorded in similar conditions by Ferrari Charles Leclerc . A fundamental element that made it possible to compensate for the time lost in most of the corners compared to the McLaren and Mercedes, which could count on a higher aerodynamic load. If the confrontation with George Russell went in favor of the British, in the duel with the two standard-bearers of the Woking team it was Alex Albon who prevailed thanks to a convincing first sector, which then made it possible to balance the difficulties encountered by the FW45 in the central split, especially in the two Lesmos.

Telemetric comparison between Albon and Piastri in the first stint, on the last lap before the Australian entered the DRS zone. It can be seen that, even in slipstreaming, McLaren records lower top speeds than Williams. Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Being able to get behind his closest rivals on the starting grid, specifically the two McLarens, represented the first piece of a puzzle to be completed in the race by focusing everything on strategy. In Canada the team had proved shrewd in exploiting the episodes, which had prompted them to try a single-stop strategy while everyone else had opted for the two-stoppers, thus ending up in the exhausts of Albon’s car. Despite the long attempts by the pursuers, no one managed to worry the high top speeds recorded by Williams, who thus conquered a seventh place of vital importance for the constructors’ championship.

Albeit in a slightly different way, the Grove team also applied the same principle on the Brianza track. If in Montréal the idea of ​​a single stop was born only with the passing of the laps, almost like an opportunity created by the episodes, in Monza the strategy was prepared, studied and put into action thanks to a perfect reading of the race scenarios, both before and during the ride. In the first stint, net of a brief duel in the very early stages after the traffic lights went out, Alex Albon performed his task perfectly, exploiting the high top speeds of the FW45 to keep the two MCL60s at bay, which time they had to pay attention to Lewis Hamilton, ready to take advantage of it later in the race thanks to the alternative strategy.

Suffice it to say that, despite being in the slipstream, the maximum speeds recorded by Piastri were in any case lower than those obtained by the Williams standard bearer, thus guaranteeing a small safety margin. Thinking of passing under normal circumstances was therefore rather unlikely, which is why the only solution remained to try to get close and groped the undercut. But just when the Australian was able to close the gap under second by being able to activate the mobile wing, the Grove team reacted promptly, anticipating the stop.

Alex Albon, Williams FW45, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Even if this would have forced Albon to go through a very long second stint, having to manage a rather marked degradation given the excessive sliding, this decision would have at least prevented any undercut attempt by his opponents. At that point, the only viable option for the rivals would have been to stay on track to extend the first run, in order to have fresher tires for the second part of the Grand Prix.

In fact, the McLarens stopped only seven more laps later, thus having to recover a disadvantage from Albon of around four seconds. A minimal gap that briefly gave the Anglo-Thai the opportunity to start administrating the tyres, even if, given the more consistent pace of the MCL60 compared to the FW45, the hang-up mission didn’t take long, giving the green light again dances.

Although on some occasions Norris has actually been able to annoy his Williams rival, also trying to exploit the moment of confusion generated by Lewis Hamilton’s comeback, he has never managed to find the decisive move. The fact that they weren’t able to properly exploit the weak point of the FW45, the length of the Parabolica, was partly to blame, finding themselves too far behind at the start of the straight. Not having a sufficient speed delta even with the DRS open to complete the overtaking, it often proved to be difficult to even just get alongside the first braking point. To this was added the fact that, after several attempts, the MCL60 showed a rather marked derating, having to wait to recharge the batteries.

Telemetry comparison between Albon and Norris in the second stint: note the derating of the MCL60 after several attempts to stay in the slipstream Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Exploiting the strengths of his car, Albon thus managed to hit the wall, making up for the tire degradation and placating every attempt by his rivals up to the checkered flag: “It was difficult because we were very weak in the last corner, so also.. . we’re actually good at Ascari, but slow at turn 11, and they always caught me there. The deg was huge and Logan and I were coming into the race, with laps on the grid, thinking it was going to be a really tough race.” the Anglo-Thai explained.

“But we didn’t have the pace today, but we had the straight-line speed and that’s what kept Lando behind. I think obviously he would be… he’ll be very frustrated. I would be too. And we were quite good under braking into the first corner , that even if they have more load than us, it wouldn’t have been a clean overtaking for them, you could see that every time they tried to pass me, they tended to go wide”.

The seventh place at the finish line represents a fundamental achievement for Williams, who can now count on a 10-point lead over their closest rivals in the standings. A testament to the excellent development put in place by the team not only during last winter, but also during the season with the package that debuted in Canada. Although the FW45 has not betrayed its nature, proving to be particularly convincing on low-load tracks, the technical path chosen has helped to make it a car that can look to the rest of the world championship with greater confidence.