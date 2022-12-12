Williams announced in a brief statement that after two seasons at the helm of the team Jost Capito will end his employment relationship.

The CEO and Team Principal, who arrived at Groove in 2020, will conclude his collaboration with the team on December 31st. But it’s not the only weight loss that the English team has to collect. Together with Capito, the technical director François-Xavier Demaison will also leave the team, and also in his case it is a matter of resignation after two seasons of activity.

François-Xavier Demaison, Williams technical director who has left Grove. Will Capito follow at Sauber? Photo by: Williams

“It has been a huge privilege to lead Williams Racing in the last two seasons and lay the foundations for the breakthrough of a great team – commented Capito – and he will continue to follow the team’s growth path from afar which I am sure will continue in the future” .

“We thank Jost for his hard work and his dedication confirmed during a very important transition period for the relaunch of Williams Racing – commented the President of Dorilton Capital, Matthew Savage – We would also like to thank François-Xavier for his contribution and We wish the best for his future.”

Williams Racing also said it will announce its new Team Principal, as well as a new Technical Director, in the coming weeks.

The resignations of the two most prominent figures in the Williams organization chart have obviously triggered various scenarios, above all related to the potential destinations they could reach in the future.

Capito’s experience, especially, could fit perfectly into the role of Sauber team principal if the Swiss team were to be called upon to replace Frederic Vasseur, now given for sure in Maranello.

Understood before the challenge Williams has been in Volkswagen for a long time, a group which includes Audi which will take control of the Swiss team.