Williams is ready to face the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, with a different attitude than the one with which she raced first in Monaco and then in Spain.

In the last two outings, in fact, the FW45s certainly didn’t shine in terms of performance. Both the experienced Alexander Albon and rookie Logan Sargeant struggled to squeeze their respective cars to try and finish in the Top 10 and bring home important points.

The track dedicated to the memory of Gilles Villeneuve, on the other hand, has all the characteristics to be able to enhance the peculiarities of the Grove single-seaters: straight lines, fast stretches and slow corners: top speed, traction and less aerodynamic load will be needed.

Dave Robson, head of vehicle performance for Williams, said on the eve of the Canadian Grand Prix: “Canada is always a good event – ​​the circuit lends itself to good racing and there is always the possibility of treacherous weather conditions, which can be scorching heat or sudden downpours”.

Williams will also bring a new package to Canada for one of the two cars. This will be mounted on Albon’s FW45, while Sargeant will continue to race with the same single-seater used in the latest outings.

“The Montreal track should be more favorable to the FW45s than Monaco and Barcelona, ​​and this week we will have several updates available that will only be used on Alexander’s car [Albon]”.

Friday will be very important for Williams. The two hours in which the two free practice sessions will be held will be used to make comparisons between the new and the old package. At the end of the day, the team’s engineers will be able to collect the data and study them to understand if, indeed, the innovations brought to North America are advantageous, as noted in the factory simulations.

“We expect to be more competitive, but we’ll take some time on Friday to see if the new package is delivering the desired results,” concluded Robson.