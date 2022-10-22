The Williams plan linked to 2023 drivers is now clear. Logan Sargeant, the current FIA Formula 2 driver, is the one chosen by the Grove team to join Alexander Albon next year.

The American raced behind the wheel of the FW44 over the course of this weekend, in the first free practice session of the United States Grand Prix, in Austin, taking another point in the Super license needed to race in Formula 1.

Williams, further clarifying his plans on the boy who is doing well in F2, has made it known that Logan will ride in Free Practice 1 also in Mexico and Abu Dhabi. In this way he will be able to reach such a number of points that he can afford to finish within sixth place in the final classification of F2, still taking the Super license.

If so, Sargeant will be the new Williams driver starting next season. The confirmation came directly from Williams team principal, Jost Capito, who said: “We believe Logan is ready to race.”

“Provided he has enough points for the Super license, he will be our second driver for next season.”

“Logan showed a high level of understanding during his Austin Free Practice 1 debut and provided helpful feedback to help the team prepare for the rest of the weekend,” said Williams Sporting Director Sven Smeets.

“We are offering Logan additional opportunities in Mexico and Abu Dhabi to integrate with the trackside team in both free practice sessions and young driver tests, as we work hard to support Logan in his efforts to obtain the FIA ​​Super License.” .

If Sargeant were to manage to take the Super license and become Williams’ starter driver from 2023, he would also become the first US driver to race in Formula 1 since 2015, when Alexander Rossi ran a few grand prizes behind the wheel of the Marussia. Before him, the last stars and stripes driver employed full time in F1 was Scott Speed, in 2007, with Toro Rosso.