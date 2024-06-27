Williams has made a real purchasing campaign in the engineering sector. The Grove team has signed 26 new engineers, including prominent names who have had very important roles in other teams.

The Grove team, in signing this group of engineers, concentrated on looking for personnel linked above all to the aerodynamic sector.

Among these the name of Matt Harman stands out. The British engineer, together with the others who arrived with him, will report directly to Pat Fry, Williams’ chief technical officer.

Harman arrives from Alpine after leaving just a few months ago due to the terrible start to the season for which he felt responsible. Harman will join Williams after the summer break, when the gardening leave period has expired.

In addition to Harman, Grove was joined by Fabrice Moncade, former head of performance analytics at Ferrari; Joan Molina, former principal aerodynamicist at Haas; Steve Winstanley, former chief designer of Red Bull and Richard Frith, former head of performance at Alpine.

Moncade will become chief engineer, computing scientist, of Williams starting from the beginning of July, while Molina will occupy the role of chief aerodynamicist from July 15th. Winstanley will become chief engineer. composites and structures. Frith, however, will be head of performance systems but will not start working in the new role until early next year.

In addition to these arrivals, Williams has also signed Sorin Cheran, formerly of Hawlett Packard Enterprise, giving him the role of chief information and analytics officer.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome these incredible people to Williams,” said James Vowles, Williams team principal.”

“Our mission is to bring the team back to the top of Formula 1 and we are in the midst of this. Taking these people from other teams further demonstrates this.”

“Williams is investing in what it takes to win. And this is just the beginning, as we prepare to welcome more to us in the months ahead.”

Pat Fry added: “Williams has big ambitions. These exceptional arrivals show that this is a project that people want to be part of. We are adding so much talent to what we already have at Grove. We are building for our future.”