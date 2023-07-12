A step back, to that February 6th which coincides with the day of the presentation by Williams of the livery of the single-seater for the 2023 season. At the time there was a certain expectation, above all because rumors about the collaboration between the British and Gulf Oil, with the hope that that agreement could bring the colors of the historic sponsor back to the grid.

However, those hopes vanished when the veils were unveiled from the car, with a matte blue look that recalled that of 2022. An elegant livery, but far from what many enthusiasts hoped for, who saw in the collaboration a possibility to bring the Gulf colors back to the grid.

A possibility that turned into reality last May, when Williams asked fans to vote online for the livery that the team will use in the Singapore, Japanese and Qatar Grands Prix during the second half of the season.

Gulf was inspired by the captivating experiment conducted in Monaco in 2021 when it was a partner of McLaren ma. in this case, he added a touch of novelty by leaving the final decision to the Williams fans, who could choose between four different options.

The Williams FW44 in 2023 livery Photo by: Williams

The four liveries created by the Williams marketing department were called Heritage, Contemporary, Visionary and Bolder than Bold. The former reflected Gulf’s long history in the sport and its legendary stint in sports car racing with Ford and Porsche, with a nod to tradition, as the name indicates. The other three were all modern reinterpretations of the Gulf colorway.

At the launch of the project, Team Principal James Vowles had made no secret of his admiration for the Heritage livery, but in the end fans opted for the Bolder than Bold version, with over 180,000 votes cast in the three knockout rounds.

“This competition has been an incredible opportunity for our fans to actively engage and shape our team’s visual identity,” Vowles said of the achievement.

“The winning design captures the essence of the partnership between Gulf and Williams Racing, reflecting on the past but building on our future. This livery will create a defining moment when it takes to the track later this season.”

“It has been a pleasure to partner with Williams Racing and put the fans at the heart of this campaign,” said Mike Jones, CEO of Gulf International.

Heritage livery tied to tradition, but didn’t win the vote losing in the final Photo by: Williams

“The response has been incredible and it wouldn’t have been possible without the fans, making this competition even more special. Gulf and Williams Racing share a vision of a bright, modern future on and off the track and we can’t wait to share what we have more in store for 2023″.

Williams chief creative officer Ed Scott, who led the livery design team, explained how complex it is to incorporate a classic or camouflage look onto a modern car: “Camouflage liveries on F1 cars look fantastic! But we have to be careful how we use it, because camouflage hides something and we don’t want to hide too many sponsors”.

“So this is a good opportunity to build it in a way that complements the car without affecting the actual spaces too much. I like the way it all flows, and as a livery that then extends to other content, so I think it’s really nice.” and different. It’s also quite simplistic, if that makes sense.”

“Obviously it’s not simplistic, given the amount of detail that’s in it. But it’s been crafted to have a clean look.”