Williams needs to move up the Constructors’ Championship standings: the Grove team is ninth with just four points and is followed only by Sauber, still stuck at zero, while Alpine, eighth, can count on a haul of nine points. The upside-down world of F1 is enclosed here.

To get things moving, Williams team principal James Vowles needs two drivers capable of scoring points: Alexander Albon has managed to do so a couple of times (Monaco and Silverstone), while Logan Sargeant is far from meeting the team’s expectations.

It is true that the American driver started an uphill season not having the same material as the Anglo-Thai, but it is equally true that the American made many mistakes that cost a lot not only in terms of results, but also in terms of cost of spare parts.

The pairing did not shine in qualifying, although Albon and Sargeant will share the seventh row of the starting grid and will try to get closer to the top 10, considering that Valtteri Bottas, 11th, managed to put his Sauber C44 ahead of the FW46s.

Fearing the great Hungarian heat, Grove’s technicians had prepared a curious cooling system with the gills for venting the heat from the Mercedes power unit shaped not only around the bazooka, but also extending to the lower bulge of the bodywork under the bonnet.

The solution was tested in free practice on Friday, but was then abandoned with the drastic drop in temperatures in qualifying, when, at least initially, an annoying drizzle was seen.