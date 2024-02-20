It was supposed to be one of the first single-seaters to unveil the 2024 season (it only showed the new livery on February 7 in a glitzy event in New York) and, instead, it is the last F1 single-seater to show itself before its debut in pre-tests. -Sakhir championship.

Williams took to the track this morning in Bahrain for the FW46 filming day with Logan Sargeant. The Grove team changed their operational plans, preferring to give up the traditional day at Silverstone fearing bad weather and choosing to carry out the baptism in the heat.

For the moment, the images released on social media of the car say little about the technical choices that have been made, but this Williams certainly represents a clear break with last year's single-seater which took seventh place in the constructors' world championship.

The team principal, James Vowles, wanted to give a different imprint to the development of the team which is financed by Dorilton Capital, an American investment company that believed in entering F1, sensing the possibility of seeing the value of the team grow with the The explosion of interest that the GPs have had, especially in the United States.

The car, like the Aston Martin, adopts the Mercedes rear axle so the power unit, transmission and rear suspension are those of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell's W15. The 30 mm shorter gearbox and the adoption of a push rod layout at the rear are the most attractive elements at the rear, but there is curiosity to see which lines of development have been chosen for the slide bellies and the chassis.

Vowles had decided to stop development of the 2023 car early, so that the team could focus on the FW46 and have time to plan an interesting leap in quality. It's up to the response of the track to give the first results…