Williams welcomed new team principal James Vowles to the Grove today, Toto Wolff’s right-hand man who has left Mercedes to embark on a new professional adventure. The British engineer has time to pack his bags to leave for Bahrain where he will discover the true potential of a team that seems doomed, like last year, to last place in the Constructors’ standings.

James Vowles, Williams Photo by: Williams F1

Dorilton Capital, the American investment fund, senses the opportunity to monetize the Constructors’ interest in entering F1, and for now does not seem willing to invest heavily in the team which, in addition to the team principal, Jost Capito, in the end last year also lost the technical director, Francois-Xavier Demaison.

The Williams FW45, therefore, is a single-seater that was born in a delicate phase of transition. Vowles will have the task of dictating the guidelines of a structure that must make itself attractive for any desire for an automotive brand, but for the moment he must manage a team that must get out of the doldrums.

Alex Albon, Williams FW45 Photo by: Williams

The FW45, therefore, is a single-seater that has corrected the basic errors of a project that was all too oriented towards the Mercedes construction philosophy: the zero-pod theme that had inspired the FW44 had proved unsuccessful and already in the middle of the season the FW44 had changed its face aligning themselves with the choices that were the most popular, rejecting a choice that they paid dearly even in Brackley.

The new single-seater from Grove doesn’t show strange solutions, but tends to align with the orientations of this 2023, with radiator vents and opening under the bellies in Red Bull style, but without renouncing an excavation on the side that somehow refers to Ferrari concepts .

Williams FW45 Photo by: Williams F1

To return to “normality”, Williams has revised the body: there are no longer the triangular walls in the tank area, preferring a body with a very traditional design that would allow for the best packaging with the Mercedes power unit. No large air radiators, but a cooling system with radiating masses in the sides and one element only on the 6-cylinder turbo in line with the choice of others.

The vents are positioned high up and are long and narrow with a nod to the F1-75, as there is no protruding lower lip of the Red Bull RB18: the sensation is that the air intakes are well advanced to favor a large lower recess necessary to bring the flow to the bottom and push it outside the rear wheel.

To free up the space it was necessary to lower the anti-intrusion cone which is visible in a rise in the bottom. The side is rather wide, in total contrast to last year, but in the upper part we observe a Red Bull-style slide, with the edge of the belly which towards the tail turns into a rounded protuberance, before the bodywork fittings to make room for what remains of the area in CocaCola.

Alex Albon, Williams FW45 Photo by: Williams

On the sides of the passenger compartment, the Williams maintains a showy vertical side that extends up to the exhaust with a T-shaped hot air vent without exaggerating the concept that has led others to choose the “bazooka”. Obviously, gills are provided on the vertical wall for the venting of the heat from the radiators: the slits will vary according to the cooling needs.

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45: The airbox remained squared Photo by: Williams

The airbox is similar to last year’s: the airscope is two-stage with a horizontal bulkhead that divides the engine’s power supply from the ERS cooling. It maintains a square shape with rounded edges and then extends into a bonnet that maintains the width of the airbox and descends to the T-shaped vent, highlighting a small stabilizing vertical fin in the centre.

The beam wing is double and the upper element has a chord that noticeably decreases towards the side bulkheads. The rear suspension has a pull rod layout with the lever pivoting on the gearbox almost under the front arm of the upper triangle, very open towards the front, while below you can see two multi-link arms according to the dictates of the Mercedes rear axle which is been adopted in Grove.

Williams FW45: the rear with medium-downforce wing and beam wing in two elements Photo by: Williams F1

The rear wing chosen from among the medium-duty ones for the Silverstone filming day is supported by a single pylon. The bottom is a new design with a 15 mm raised sidewalk and the venturi channels are divided by fences that protrude forward. On the outer rim there is also the large bargeboard which is designed to prevent turbulence from the front wheel from ending up in the tunnels. The pavement is similar to that of the Red Bull RB18 with a conspicuous cut towards the rear.

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45: the nose merged into the main profile Photo by: Williams

Moving to the front, it does not escape that the muzzle is now longer because it clings to the main profile of the wing, even without reaching the tip. Shows a small midrib making the top of the nose sloping, while appreciating the effort that went into digging underneath.

The main profile is long roped and shows a small spoon in the central portion. Even the first flap is almost flat, while the two supplementary ones are more incidental: loaded inside and in the centre, while reaching practically zero towards the side bulkhead to maintain a good out-wash effect.

Alex Albon, Williams FW45 Photo by: Williams

The front suspension remains push rod with a large separation between the two triangles: the upper one with the front arm generates a blow with the steering one, while the rear one is anchored much lower with the intention of enhancing the down-wash performance towards the bottom of the flows that are laminated by the showy carbon covers.

Williams is trying to provide Alexander Albon and Logan Sargeant with an honest, no-frills car that pays much attention to essentials. Will it be enough to abandon the last position among the teams?