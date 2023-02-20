Today is the day of the change of guard in the Williams house. The Grove team has in fact announced that James Vowles has effectively assumed the position of team principal in an operational manner.

The former head of Mercedes strategies had been announced as team principal just over a month ago, last January 13, but then he was the great absentee at the February 6 presentation, as it was already known that for bureaucratic reasons he could have take the baton left by Jost Capito only starting today.

For him, this is an important leap in terms of responsibility, even if it cannot be denied that he often played a decisive role in the successes achieved by Mercedes between 2014 and 2022, even taking on the role of Motorsport Strategy Director.

Without forgetting that in the role he will assume he had a great teacher in Toto Wolff, one of the most successful team principals in the history of Formula 1, from whom he will certainly have had the opportunity to learn a lot, as well as having received his blessing for this new adventure.

“I can’t wait to get started with Williams. It’s an honor to join a team with such a rich history. He’s an icon of our sport, who I respect so much, so I’m looking forward to facing this challenge”, said Vowles in the note released today by the team, which will therefore have him regularly on the bridge starting from this week’s collective tests in Bahrain.