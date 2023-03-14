As part of the restructuring underway in recent months, which began with the arrival of James Vowles as Team Principal, Williams appointed its new chief operating officer, Frederic Brousseau, on Tuesday.

The difficult adaptation to the new regulations that focus on ground effect has prompted the Grove-based team to redesign the technical and managerial group, in an attempt to get back on track after a 2022 ended in last place in the standings with just eight points, twenty-seven in less than the AlphaTauri.

The farewell in the final weeks of last year of Francois-Xavier Demaison and aerodynamics manager David Wheater, who had been part of the team since the start of the 2014 season, prompted Williams to find new personnel who can make the team make a breakthrough. Vowles has already explained on several occasions the decision to sacrifice 2023 to build a solid foundation for the future.

While the team is still looking for someone to take on the role of technical director on a permanent basis, design director Dave Worner has assumed the position on an interim basis. As part of its lengthy restructuring, Dorilton Capital, owner of Williams since 2020, has hired Frederic Brousseau as Chief Operating Officer of the team: the engineer will start in the new role in April.

Brousseau comes after a 26-year stint in the aerospace industry, which he entered in 1997 working on a factory floor for jet engine maker Pratt & Whitney. The engineer then held various operational and management roles until he became vice president of the company in April 2022, overseeing various sites around the world.

As General Manager of the company’s Mirabel Aerospace Center, he led the opening of the facility and the engine production line that is the beating heart of the Airbus A220.

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“There is no better feeling than embarking on a new journey and working towards achieving your dreams. The start to the season has been exciting and I am looking forward to joining a team with such a legacy in Formula 1,” Brousseau explained in the announcement.

“I am eager to get started and work towards making my dreams come true. I am eager to get started and help build the future of the company together with all members of Williams.”

Matthew Savage, chairman of the board of Williams Racing, added: “We are thrilled to bring on board Frederic, an experienced leader who can contribute to the transformation of Williams.”

“He began his career working in a factory and his most recent role saw him take over global aerospace operations, including managing multiple manufacturing sites around the world and a business employing more than 10,000 people. I expect him to contribute significantly to our journey at Williams.”