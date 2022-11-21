By now it was no longer a mystery, but this afternoon Williams put everything in black and white: Logan Sargeant will be its second driver in the 2023 Formula 1 season, going alongside the already confirmed Alexander Albon.

The 21-year-old will become the first American to race in Formula 1 since Alexander Rossi competed in five GPs back in 2015. But you have to go back as far as 2007 to find a full-time American, namely Scott Speed ​​with Toro Rosso.

Having joined the Grove-based squad’s youth program just over a year ago, Sargeant finished fourth in Formula 2 this year, earning the points he needed to clear the Superlicence. However, his plan to approach the top formula had already begun, with the dispute of no less than four FP1s at the wheel of the Williams.

“It is a great honor and a dream come true to be given the opportunity to compete in Formula 1 with Williams Racing,” said Sargeant.

“A huge thank you to everyone at Williams Racing and Dorilton Motor Sports for their support since the day I joined the team at the 2021 United States Grand Prix.”

“Being a part of the Williams Driver Academy over the past year has given me an important platform to develop as a driver and prepare for this next chapter. I am ready and excited to be a part of this journey as the team looks to progress up the grid.” he added.

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW44 Photo by: Williams F1

Williams team principal Jost Capito continued: “We are delighted to officially announce Logan as our driver for next year, having qualified for the Superlicence following the final F2 event of the season in Abu Dhabi.”

“Since joining our academy at the end of 2021, Logan has been able to fully integrate with the Grove team while in the simulator and most recently on track during the four free practice sessions he has participated in.”

“He had a great rookie season in Formula 2 and we can’t wait to see him make the leap to Formula 1. We are here to support this journey with our partnership. We are here to support this journey with him.”

Sargeant has spent his entire single-seater career racing in Europe. He narrowly lost to Oscar Piastri in the Formula 3 title fight in 2020, finishing four points behind a future McLaren driver, before his career stalled with funding problems.

This year, however, he managed to get back into a competitive seat and moved up to F2 with Carlin, taking victories at Silverstone and the Red Bull Ring, as well as two more podiums in his rookie season.

