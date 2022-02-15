A very busy day for Formula 1. After the unexpected debut on the track of the Alfa Romeo C42, which took place in Fiorano this morning with Valtteri Bottas at the wheel, in the early afternoon it was time for Williams.

The new single-seater, called the Mercedes-powered FW44, has not been unveiled. At 14:00 Italian the two official drivers of the team revealed the livery: it is the confirmed Nicholas Latifi and the newcomer Alexander Albon, who takes the place of George Russell, who passed in Mercedes alongside Lewis Hamilton.

The FW44, which at this point we will really see at the pre-season tests in Barcelona and Sakhir, will have a very important task: to bring the team back to fight for more noble positions than in recent seasons. With the arrival of Dorliton Capital, the new owners of the team, Williams has returned to think big.

The FW44 will therefore have an almost completely blue livery, with small touches of red to recall the Union Jack, the British flag. But it is blue that dominates. The cleanliness of the bodywork stands out: few sponsors appear on the expanse of blue that covered the showcar. However, remember that the new Duracell sponsor has a place.

As for the drivers, Nicholas Latifi will face the third season in Formula 1 of his career, as well as the third with the Williams team. Last season the Canadian driver scored 7 points, closing the season in 17th place overall in the Drivers’ World Championship. The previous season, the debut one, Latifi had failed to score any points. Nicholas’ best career result was seventh in Hungary.

Alexander Albon, on the other hand, returns to Formula 1 after a season spent in the DTM with the AF Corse team and a Ferrari 488 GT3 Red Bull. The Thai, after being replaced by Red Bull at the end of the 2020 season with Sergio Perez, wants redemption and prove that he is a driver who deserves the top open-wheel championship in motorsport.

“We made good progress last year. The podium and points have given us an extra boost for this season and we hope to do better this year.”

“The regulation is really new. Aerodynamics and other aspects are really different from last year. But the numbers on paper are one thing, and the track is one thing. We’ll see where we will be when we finally get on the track,” said Jost Capito , Williams Racing team principal.

“Latifi has been with us for three years and he deserved to be here. He did very good performances especially at the end of 2021 and was very close to Russell. We hope to see him do better. Alexander has had important experiences in the past years and I think he can give us a big hand to get back to where we want to be “.

“I am very happy to be here again,” said Nicholas Latifi. “Now we have new cars, new regulations. We will all have to push on the same side to try to develop the car as well as possible. Because everything will be very new and everyone will need to contribute”.

“Nice to be back. I hope to be able to use the experience gained in 2021 to help the team and as Latifi said we will have to push everyone on the same side to achieve the goals we have set”, said Alexander Albon instead.