As part of Mercedes' revamp of its new W15, the team has switched to a push-rod setup when it comes to the rear suspension.

Used to good effect by Red Bull and McLaren since the beginning of the ground effect era, this configuration offers aerodynamic advantages as it allows for a leaner gearbox and better airflow over the top of the diffuser and the rear wing .

It was expected that Mercedes' move to a push-rod configuration would automatically extend to its customers Aston Martin and Williams for 2024. However, despite Aston Martin accepting the switch, it has emerged that Williams has chosen not to adopt the latest Mercedes components while maintaining the 2023 configuration, which includes last year's gearbox and the pull-rod scheme.

The decision, made by Williams many months ago, was made together with Mercedes to help both parties. For Mercedes, having to supply two customer teams with completely new gearboxes and rear suspension would have presented an extreme logistical challenge.

Williams FW46 Photo credit: Williams

Furthermore, for Williams, purchasing year-old components has a cost advantage, freeing up budget for other areas of the car from which more performance can be extracted. Speaking at the season launch earlier this month, Williams team principal James Vowles said the gearbox choice would not have a huge impact on the team's performance for 2024.

“The gearbox is supplied by Mercedes and obviously I know it very well, for many years. It's a very reliable gearbox and provides a good structure to work with. Basically, the gearbox is no longer a performance factor like it used to be. a huge difference.”

“It doesn't even define the wheelbase, but just a little bit more of the rear positioning and a little bit of the tank. In terms of the rear suspension, there are parts that we would be happy to talk about, but I'll save them for Bahrain, because there are interesting things to talk about from this point of view.”