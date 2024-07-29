The rumors that emerged in the Spa paddock have been officially confirmed: Carlos Sainz will be at the start of the 2025 world championship with Williams. The final decision was made in the last ten days, thanks to a concession by the English team that satisfied one of the fundamental requests presented by Sainz.

Carlos’ desire to return to the top teams has never been a mystery, and contrary to the requests of Alpine and Audi-Sauber (initially also Williams), Sainz has been awarded a contract for the 2025 season only.

Williams’ announcement speaks of an agreement “for the 2025 season and beyond”, but in reality ‘beyond’ is an option in favour of the Spanish driver, who will thus be able to evaluate possible offers from top teams for the 2026 world championship. “I am very happy to announce that I will be joining Williams Racing from 2025 onwards – commented Carlos – it is no secret that this year’s driver market has been exceptionally complex for various reasons and it has taken me some time to reach my final decision”.

“However, I am fully convinced that Williams is the right place for me to continue my F1 journey,” Sainz continued. “I am extremely proud to be joining such a historic and successful team, where many of my childhood heroes have driven and made their mark on the sport. The ultimate goal is to get Williams back to where it belongs – at the front – and that is a challenge I embrace with enthusiasm. I am convinced that this team has all the right ingredients to make history again and from January 1st I will give my all together with every single member of the team. I would like to thank James Vowles and the entire Williams Board for their trust.”

“Carlos joining Williams is a strong statement of intent from both parties,” said Team Principal James Vowles. “Carlos has proven time and again that he is one of the most talented drivers on the grid, with a winning pedigree, and this underlines the upward trajectory we are on. Carlos brings not only experience and performance, but also a strong determination to extract every millisecond from the team and the car; the combination is perfect. With Alex and Carlos I believe we will have one of the most competitive driver line-ups.”