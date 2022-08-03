Williams has formalized the renewal of the contract with Alexander Albon for 2023, with the option of renewal for 2024. It is not a surprise announcement, but a decision taken for granted after the good first part of the season disputed by the Anglo-Thai driver.

“Alex will race with Williams for the second consecutive season – reads the press release – after having impressed with extraordinary performances including the one in his Williams debut race in Melbourne, which immediately ended in the points”.

“I am very happy to be able to stay with Williams Racing also in 2023 – commented Albon – and I can’t wait to see what we can aim for as a team both in the remainder of this season and next year. The team is pushing hard to progress, and I am really motivated to continue this journey and to grow further with the team ”.

Alex Albon, Williams FW44 Photo by: Williams

Perhaps it is not a coincidence the moment in which Williams wanted to communicate the extension of the contract with Albon, or rather the day after the announcement by Oscar Piastri with which the Australian confirmed that he did not intend to race for the Alpine next season. A problem not easy to solve for the French team, forced to go on the market after months in which the problem had been the abundance of candidates.

An official house on the market is a temptation for young drivers looking for opportunities, and Williams immediately confirmed the option for the renewal of Albon by starting to share offers that it could not have countered. Provided that Alpine does not intend to put an economically advantageous offer on the table, but in this case the negotiation will have to be made with the English team.