Singapore.- Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez was under investigation by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) yesterday (Sunday) at the end of Singapore Grand Prix for causing a collision with the pilot of the Williams team, Alex Albonin Marina Bay.

Although the Sports League penalized five seconds Mexican There were no consequences in its final result. He retained his eighth place and the points added in both the drivers’ and constructors’ competition, which Red Bull Racing He had to become two-time Formula One champion, but he will have to wait a little longer.

At the beginning of the week the criticism has not stopped coming for the mexican flyer after his performance in Singapore. He CEO of Williams, James Vowelsattacked Sergio Perez after what happened with Alex Albon.

The head of the historic team of the Formula One He pointed out that ‘Checo’ Pérez’s maneuver affected them in their search for points, coupled with a possible loss of money.

«They have taken away quite a few points from us in the table. It’s frustrating when you’re in a championship where you fight until the last point, and you’re leading against your rivals in this championship. It hurts to have it taken away from you. And for no good reason either. “It was an attack, there are sensible ways to overtake and that was not the way to do it,” he criticized in an interview with the Motorsport site.

Even, James Vowell questioned that Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez tried to surpass Alex Albon at turn 13 when his driver had already made the turn and there was no way to pass, which caused contact with his car.

«For several turns before, Perez He was very deep inside and trying to get his nose in there. That in itself is not a problem, you have to do aggressive techniques. But Alex had already committed to the pivot point. And he’s overlapping in the back and it was a contact on the pontoon. “There was no way he could function,” he noted.

