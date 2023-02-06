2023 for Williams began with the launch of the new livery and the announcement of the partnership with Gulf, a historic sponsor well known in the world of motorsport. The presentation of the look for the next championship is just a small appetizer of the FW45 – currently still in the assembly phase – which will make its track debut early next week in a shakedown at Silverstone.

At the helm of the Grove team there will no longer be Jost Capito, but James Vowles, who will begin to occupy his new role starting next February 20th. Bureaucratic needs meant that the new Team Principal could not be present at today’s presentation, but some leading figures in the team spoke about him, underlining what contribution the engineer arriving from Mercedes could bring.

In this period of transition, the task of “ferrying” the team towards its future fell to technical director Dave Robson and sporting director Sven Smeets. However, the last few weeks have gone according to plan, above all because the most important decisions had been made weeks ago, before Capito’s farewell.

“Obviously I’m a bit busier, but in reality everything went smoothly” – explained Smeets on the sidelines of the livery presentation -. “Most of the important decisions have been made [tempo fa], so we focused on building the car, preparing the parts and preparing for the season. Of course, we are now waiting for February 20th to kick in. There are only a few weeks left, but we will survive this too ”.

New faces and new ambitions. Williams’ medium-term goal is to get rid of the title of noble fall to return to positions more in keeping with the blazon of its past, despite the fact that the undertaking is extremely difficult given the limited resources available. “I think you can’t ignore the fact that investment has been a problem. And even if the regulations have improved in this respect, there is no undoing the huge amount of money that the big teams have spent over a decade.”

“They have this money at their disposal, whether it’s equipment or knowledge, and it’s going to be a while before things really get sorted out,” added the Grove team’s sporting director during a press briefing at which Motorsport.com was also present.

The Williams FW44 with 2023 livery during the official presentation Photo by: Williams

The hope is Vowles can direct the team on the right path, also thanks to the eight-times world champion baggage acquired during his long experience in Formula 1. Although his car has not yet started, the team has already felt his enthusiasm. It will take some time to settle in, fully understand the Williams world and indicate which path to follow, but one of the main objectives will be to restore stability that has been lacking in recent years, thanks to changes in ownership and sports driving.

“I don’t know James particularly well. We have obviously been in the sport for a long time and have probably seen each other from a distance. I’ve met him a few times in the past. But since he got here, I’ve just said hello and nothing more. When he arrives, in a couple of weeks, we’ll find out what he’s up to,” Smeets explained.

“But I think his contribution is obviously a wealth of experience from Mercedes and his previous adventures. He knows what it takes to be and stay on top. Personally, I think it’s very ambitious. He is clearly very intelligent. So we look forward to having him on board and letting him guide us on the next part of the journey. I think the other thing we’re looking for with James is stability. We are ready to take on the next phase of this redevelopment and have a sense of stability and a long-term plan. This will help us a lot.”